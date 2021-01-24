We can preserve the desert habitat and have green energy





For the publisher: A provocative but deceptive trope is that expanding renewable energy production conflicts with the conservation of our public lands, another cherished environmental priority. The truth is that with proper planning, compromises, and a commitment to both goals, a vision of a greener future that protects our precious outdoor spaces is possible. (Biden’s two priorities, climate and conservation, collide in the California desert, January 21) Environmental groups sounded the alarm when the Trump administration tried to dismantle the desert renewable energy conservation plan, known as DRECP, for 11 hours. The plan was developed through years of compromise and public engagement. It protects critical habitat while making room for solar and wind power. The real story here is not that President Biden has to choose between competing priorities, but rather that DRECP is a model that makes both conservation and green energy possible. In addition, land conservation is an essential measure to combat climate change. It is therefore imperative that the new administration commits again to the promise of the DRECP. Cecilia V. Estolano, Altadena The author is Managing Director of Better World Group, an environmental policy company. .. For the publisher: This article shows how difficult it will be to meet Bidens’ goal of increasing wind and solar power generation while preserving open spaces. My problem is that he only touches very briefly on certain subjects that I think are very important for this question. On the one hand, the article mentions a few times that the renewables industry has been annoyed by the added environmental laws, as well as the fact that renewables use metals mined in somewhat impure ways. It would be interesting to see what would be the worse environmental impacts, the destruction of land to build renewable energy plants, or the fact of not having access to cleaner energy. Additionally, the article mentions rooftop solar and very casually says that it would only contribute 1,500 gigawatts of the 3,000 total solar and wind power needed to reduce net zero carbon emissions. But that’s literally half the energy needed. We need to talk more about combining several strategies such as solar and wind farms on the roofs in the desert. Being mainly crippled by indecision won’t help anyone. Leo Belman, Menlo Park







