Cairn Energys shareholders call on India to honor arbitration award

Some of Cairn Energy Plc’s major shareholders, including BlackRock, MFS, Franklin Templeton and Fidelity, have called on the Indian government to honor the retrospective tax assessment arbitration award and return $ 1.2 billion to the UK oil company , according to sources.

Cairn, which seven years ago was first slapped with a retrospective tax assessment, is three-quarters owned by the world’s largest investors, with $ 529 billion MFS Investment Management in the United States, its largest investor with 14.02% of the capital.

BlackRock, based in New York, is the second largest shareholder with 12.19% of the capital. Other investors include Fidelity International, Franklin Templeton, Vanguard Group and Aberdeen Standard Investments, according to exchange data.

Two sources with knowledge of the development said the investors wrote to the Indian government as well as the governments of their countries, the United States and the United Kingdom, to request adherence to the sentence of a tribunal of the Permanent Court. of The Hague Arbitration.

The three-member tribunal, which included an Indian-appointed judge, last month unanimously quashed a retrospective tax claim of 10,247 crore on the UK oil and gas company and called on the government to return the value of the shares sold, dividend seized and tax refunds. he stopped to enforce the tax.

Sources have said Cairn is not a company run by a single developer, but belongs to the world’s largest investors who are now looking to protect their interests.

These investors, they said, have waited patiently for seven years for the issue to be resolved and now that an international arbitral award has arrived, they want it to be honored and the issue resolved within a limited time frame.

Cairns international shareholders, who own more than 30% of the shares in the US and UK, have engaged with their governments as well as Indian authorities to resolve the issue in a timely manner.

It was not immediately clear how many of Cairns’ 20 largest shareholders, who alone hold 74.94% of the capital, wrote to the US, UK and the Indian government.

Cairn declined to comment on the story.

The company said last week that it was engaged with the Indian government over compliance with the arbitration award.

In December, the tribunal set up to rule on Cairns’ claim against the government of India under the UK-India bilateral investment treaty was ruled in favor of Cairns. The tribunal unanimously ruled that India had breached its obligations to Cairn under the treaty and awarded Cairn in damages of $ 1.2 billion plus interest and costs, which are now payable , the company said.

The court, in a 582-page judgment on December 21, ordered the return of the value of the shares that the income tax department had sold as well as the dividend it seized and the tax refunds it had sold. ‘he had withheld to recover the tax claim that had been levied following a 2012 amendment to the Income Tax Act that gave authorities the power to claim taxes on past transactions.

He ruled that the 2006 reorganization of Cairn Energys’ business in India prior to listing on local stock exchanges was not illegal tax evasion and ordered the tax authorities to drop the tax claim.

The Income Tax Department had in January 2014 slapped a tax assessment of 10,247 crore on Cairn for alleged capital gains made during the reorganization of the company in 2006. Cairn denied that the scheme avoided any tax which prevailed on that date and contested the claim through arbitration.

During the arbitration period, the government sold Cairns nearly 5% of the stake in Vedanta Ltd., seized dividends totaling 1140 crore owed to it on those stakes and triggered a tax refund of 1590 crores against demand.

The court ordered the government to return the value of the shares it sold, dividends seized and tax refunds withheld to recover the tax claim as well as interest. In addition, it was requested to reimburse the costs of the arbitration. It all totaled $ 1.25 billion plus interest.

The government, in response to the arbitration award, said it would study the order and examine all options and make a decision on the way forward, including legal remedies to the appropriate forums.

This is the second loss the government has suffered in recent months due to the retrospective collection of taxes. In September, the British group Vodafone won an international arbitration against the demand for 22,100 crore in taxes.