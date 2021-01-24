Business
Atmos Energy Corporation’s (NYSE: ATO) fundamentals look pretty strong: Could the market be wrong about the stock?
Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) had three difficult months with its share price falling 8.8%. However, the company’s fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financial data is generally aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we have decided to study the ROE of Atmos Energy in this article.
ROE or Return on Equity is a useful tool for evaluating how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it has received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio that measures the rate of return on capital contributed by shareholders to the company.
How do you calculate return on equity?
the return on equity formula East:
Return on equity = Net income (from continuing operations) Equity
Thus, based on the above formula, Atmos Energy’s ROE is:
8.9% = US $ 601 million US $ 6.8 billion (based on the last twelve months to September 2020).
The “return” is the profit of the last twelve months. Another way to think about this is that for every $ 1 worth of equity, the business was able to earn $ 0.09 in profit.
Why is ROE important for profit growth?
So far, we’ve learned that ROE is a measure of a company’s profitability. Based on how much of that profit the company reinvests or “keeps”, and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s profit growth potential. Generally speaking, all other things being equal, companies with a high return on equity and profit retention have a higher growth rate than companies that do not share these attributes.
Atmos Energy profit growth and ROE of 8.9%
At first glance, Atmos Energy’s ROE isn’t much to say. However, given that the company’s ROE is similar to the industry average ROE of 8.9%, we can think about it. On the other hand, Atmos Energy has recorded moderate growth of 13% in net profit over the past five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that other aspects positively influence the company’s profit growth. For example, the business has a low payout rate or is managed efficiently.
As a next step, we compared Atmos Energy’s net income growth to that of the industry and luckily we found that the growth observed by the company is above the industry average growth of 7.2%. .
The basis for attaching value to a business is, to a large extent, related to the growth of its profits. It is important for an investor to know whether the market has factored in the expected growth (or decline) in company earnings. This then helps them determine whether the stock is set for a bright or dark future. If you’re wondering how Atmos Energy is valued, check out this indicator of its price / earnings ratio, relative to its industry.
Is Atmos Energy effectively reinvesting its profits?
Atmos Energy has a three-year median payout rate of 48%, which means it keeps the remaining 52% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well hedged, and given the decent growth the company is seeing, it appears management is reinvesting its earnings effectively.
In addition, Atmos Energy has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means the company is serious enough to share its profits with its shareholders. Looking at the latest analyst consensus data, we found that the company is expected to continue to pay out around 49% of its profits over the next three years. As a result, forecasts suggest that Atmos Energy’s future ROE will be 9.0%, which is again similar to the current ROE.
Conclusion
Overall, we think Atmos Energy certainly has some positive factors to consider. Even despite the low rate of return, the company has achieved impressive profit growth by reinvesting heavily in its business. However, a study of the latest analysts’ forecasts shows that the company is likely to experience slower future earnings growth. To learn more about the latest analyst forecast for the business, check out this visualization of analyst forecast for the business.
