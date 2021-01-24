When are the new weekly unemployment payments of $ 300 coming? A state-by-state guide

It has been a few weeks since Congress adopted a $ 900 billion stimulus package, expanding federal unemployment relief programs. The coronavirus pandemic stimulus bill also included additional unemployment payments of up to $ 400 per week, depending on the type of work you do.

But depending on where you live, you might still be expecting this benefit. Here’s how to know if you’re eligible, when to expect your first payment, and how much you can expect to get and for how long.

Who is entitled to additional weekly unemployment benefit?

All workers who receive regular unemployment benefits are expected to be eligible for the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Programs (FPUC), additional weekly benefits of $ 300, effective the week ending Jan. 2. Anyone who receives at least $ 1 in unemployment assistance is eligible.

Some freelance workers or those with side gigs, but who also earned a regular salary, may receive an additional $ 100 per week. To be eligible for the supplement Mixed unemployment benefit program (MEUC), you must have earned at least $ 5,000 per year in 2019 in self-employment income, but be excluded from receiving unemployment assistance in the event of a pandemic because you are also eligible for regular state unemployment benefits.

But there’s another twist, too. States can choose whether or not to participate in the supplementary unemployment compensation program for mixed workers. According to mixedincome.org, a site set up by the Future of Music Coalition to support those who are eligible, Idaho and South Dakota have not opted for the program. (It appears Mississippi also opted out initially, but is now participating.)

That said, the majority of states have indicated that they participate in the program and make an effort to distribute funds to those who qualify.

Which states have started paying the weekly supplementary unemployment benefits?

At least 43 states have now gone on to live on the new pandemic weekly unemployment benefits, although some have been quicker to start distributing the payments than others. Click on the status below for more information on when funds started coming out and who is eligible. (Washington DC also started handing out payments.)

Note: Ohio said it had started broadcasting new weekly pandemic unemployment compensation payments of $ 300 to those who did not exhaust their benefits before the original CARES Act program expired on Dec. 27, but still deal with others.

Which states have not started paying the new federal unemployment benefits?

Arkansas and Iowa work to distribute payments. Kansas and Oklahoma are expected to distribute the payments this week.

Colorados Department of Labor and Employment deploys the benefits in stages and is should start late next week with the weekly bonus of $ 300 for all those who are unemployed. It will also allow non-traditional workers who have not yet exhausted their federal pandemic assistance to reopen their claim.

Ohio said it is still processing payments for the additional 11 weeks of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation due to eligible residents, noting this week, we are working as quickly as possible on the implementation of the FPUC for the 11 additional weeks of PUA and PEUC. All applicants will receive all of the benefits for which they are eligible.

Pennsylvania just announced that the Emergency unemployment benefit in the event of a pandemic (PEUC) the program extension will be available from Sunday January 24. (Note that some other states that have started issuing FPUCs to residents already receiving regular unemployment benefits may also be in the process of ensuring that payments go to anyone who is eligible for the extended PUA and PEUC programs. Click the link for your state for more information.)

How long will the extended federal unemployment benefits last?

Under the law passed in December, eligible people can receive up to 11 payments. While the deployment of payments may vary by state, all eligible workers will be entitled to the full 11 weeks of extended benefits provided for in the law, regardless of when they receive their first payment. Any late payment must be paid retroactively to December 27, 2020.

the the current program is expected to end in mid-March. But President Joseph Biden has proposed a new $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package, which would further extend federal unemployment benefits. Congress is expected to start discussing the proposed package in the coming days.

