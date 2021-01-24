3 explosive IPO stocks to buy in 2021

2020 was a banner year for IPOs (IPOs), with 480 companies going public on U.S. stock exchanges and more shares doubling on day one of trading than ever before. 2021 is set to be another huge year for IPOs, and some innovative companies making their public debut could continue to generate huge returns.

With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to profile a recent or upcoming IPO that looks set to be a big winner. Read on to see why they identified PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), Instacart and Coinbase as IPOs that are set to experience explosive performance this year.

A small cap bet on a major digital advertising trend

Keith Noonan (PubMatic):Digital advertising is at the heart of the Internet experience. Almost all media sites and social media platforms that don’t rely exclusively on subscriptions are built around advertising and tech giants including Alphabet and Facebook have built massive tech empires based on strong digital ad units.

The digital advertising revolution is still at a relatively early stage and PubMatic is a promising player that could deliver huge returns for patient shareholders. The programmatic advertising specialist went public on December 8 and its share price has climbed around 25% since the market closed on the day it debuted. The stock still offers an explosive rise.

Data analytics and artificial intelligence technologies are reorganizing the way ad campaigns are targeted and deployed, giving businesses the ability to track data results in real time and pivot targeting in no time. Media and internet commerce revolve around capturing and holding attention, and PubMatic provides a cloud-based software platform that makes it easy to connect buyers and ad publishers and track up-to-date efficiency information. campaigns.

Big names including Forbes, Microsoft, and Unit Softwarealready rely on PubMatic solutions, and the ad specialist has great room for growth as it brings new customers on board its platform and delivers results that drive increased spend per customer. With a market cap of around $ 1.8 billion, PubMatic is still in small cap territory and even smaller gains against a backdrop of momentum for its industry niche could translate into big market gains.

Grocery delivery is the next frontier of e-commerce

Jamal Carnette (Instacart): Talk about a delivery mark-up: Shortly after taking a private financing round at a valuation of $ 17.7 billion, on-demand grocery delivery company Instacart shocked investors last year by announcing that she had reached an agreement with Goldman Sachs to go public in early 2021 for an estimated value of $ 30 billion. In the long run, the business will likely be worth much more than that number.

Instacart took advantage of the pandemic as the service was able to take market share from the online grocery store Walmart during locking. However, it is folly to believe that the bearish argument that there will be a mass exodus when we get back to normal, because that ignores human behavior. Much like e-commerce, once users discover the convenience of online grocery delivery, they tend to continue or at least adopt a hybrid shopping model.

The online grocery market is quickly resembling the e-commerce market of 10 years ago and battle lines are emerging now. Amazon is working hard to create distribution centers and Amazon Fresh stores that also serve as critical last mile delivery centers. Target and Walmart has spent a lot to strengthen its e-commerce operations: Walmart acquired Jet for $ 3 billion in 2016 and Target acquired Shipt for $ 550 million in 2017.

If the remaining grocers are looking to compete with the behemoths in this space quickly, cheaply, and on a large scale, there is no better solution than Instacart. Keep an eye out for this IPO.

The titan of cryptocurrency

Joe tenebruso (Coinbase): Bitcoin is making headlines again after its price hit new highs above $ 40,000. If you want to take advantage of the popularity of Bitcoin – without the risks of investing directly in cryptocurrency – buying Coinbase shares could be a great way to do so.

America’s leading cryptocurrency exchange is gearing up for its stock market debut. Coinbase’s initial public offering would take place as early as February, in what is expected to be one of the biggest IPOs of the year.

Coinbase is undoubtedly benefiting from the growing interest in bitcoin and other digital assets among investors. Trade volumes tend to increase with prices, which in turn increases the profits of trading.

With bitcoin becoming a more accepted investment among hedge funds and family offices now that respected investors – such as Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller – have added cryptocurrency to their widely followed portfolios, trading volumes are expected to increase further in coming years. month. Coinbase’s revenue and profits could therefore be about to soar. All of this bodes well for Coinbase’s upcoming IPO, which should be well received by professional and individual investors.

Initial Coinbase valuation estimates vary widely. Crypto market analysis firm Messari valued the exchange at $ 28 billion in December, while recent reports indicate that Coinbase’s market value reaches $ 75 billion. The final price of Coinbase’s IPO will be determined after more investors have had a chance to peruse its as yet undisclosed financial data. But based on what we know, if Coinbase’s IPO settles into the lower end of that price range, its stock could be a worthwhile buy for long-term investors.