Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) analysts are fairly bullish on the stock after recent results

Shareholders may have noticed that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) filed its annual result this time around last week. The early response was not positive, with stocks falling 3.1% to US $ 22.17 last week. The results seem generally positive; While revenues of $ 21 billion were in line with analysts’ forecasts, statutory losses were 7.9% lower than expected, with Baker Hughes losing $ 14.73 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can follow a company’s performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been a change in expectations of the company. ‘company. So we’ve put together the latest post-earnings forecast to see what the estimates suggest for next year.

Following last week’s earnings report, the 24 Baker Hughes analysts are forecasting revenue of US $ 20.5 billion for 2021, roughly in line with the past 12 months. Baker Hughes is also expected to turn profitable, with a statutory profit of $ 0.62 per share. In preparing for this report, analysts modeled revenues of US $ 20.4 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of US $ 0.54 in 2021. There has been no real change in earnings. earnings estimates, but analysts seem more optimistic on earnings, given the strong rise in earnings per share expectations following these results.

Analysts raised their price targets with higher earnings, with the consensus price target rising 6.1% to US $ 26.24. However, there is another way to think about price targets, which is the range of price targets offered by analysts, as a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view of possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ​​Baker Hughes at US $ 39.00 per share, while the most bearish the price at US $ 17.50. This is a fairly wide range of estimates, suggesting that analysts are predicting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Now looking at the big picture, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they stack up against estimates of past performance and industry growth. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with revenue expected to decline 1.0%, a significant reduction from the 11% annual growth over the past five years. Compare that with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are expected to see revenue rise 6.1% overall next year. So while his earnings are expected to decline, there is nothing positive about that cloud – Baker Hughes is expected to lag behind the industry as a whole.

The most important thing here is that analysts have updated their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a marked increase in optimism towards Baker Hughes following these results. On the plus side, there has been no major change in income estimates; although forecasts imply that revenues will perform less well than those of the industry in general. We note an upgrade in the price target, suggesting that analysts believe the company’s intrinsic value is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn’t be too quick to come to a conclusion on Baker Hughes. The power of long-term profit is far more important than next year’s profits. We have a forecast for Baker Hughes through 2025, and you can view them for free on our platform here.

You should still take note of the risks, for example – Baker Hughes has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of this.

