Canada’s Trans Mountain Pipeline Sees Fortune Shining After KXL Demise | World | New

By Rod Nickel and Steve Scherer

WINNIPEG / OTTAWA (Reuters) – The expansion of the Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline takes on greater importance to the oil industry after the cancellation of rival Keystone XL curbs future crude transportation options , according to potential buyers.

Trans Mountain Corp, a crown corporation, is spending C $ 12.6 billion ($ 9.9 billion) to nearly triple its capacity to 890,000 barrels per day (b / d), a 14% increase from current total Canadian capacity.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government purchased the 68-year-old pipeline in 2018 when former owner Kinder Morgan faced legal hurdles to expand the 1,150-kilometer (715-mile) line from Alberta to the coast of British Columbia. Ottawa has always said it will find new owners.

This week, US President Joe Biden revoked the presidential license for TC Energy’s Keystone XL (KXL) pipeline, reversing former President Donald Trump’s efforts to build the line that would have provided US refiners with 830,000 bpd of Canadian oil.

This decision strengthened the case for completing the Trans Mountain expansion.

“This pipeline is even more valuable now,” said Joe Dion, managing director of Western Indigenous Pipeline Group, one of many First Nations groups interested in purchasing Trans Mountain.

“Everyone thought Trudeau was not going to get things done in Canada, and he was the one who managed to get a pipeline on Trump.”

Trans Mountain takes on more strategic importance with KXL canceled, but that doesn’t mean his group would pay more for it, Dion said.

Trans Mountain has completed 22% of the expansion project, called TMX, which is slated for service in December 2022. Suncor Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd and BP PLC are among the committed shippers who have secured 80% of its additional capacity since. long time. term.

“All eyes are on TMX,” said Delbert Wapass, executive chairman of Project Reconciliation, a coalition of First Nations that hopes to buy 51% this year.

Sharing the profits of Trans Mountain would help improve the living conditions of First Nations, he said.

Canadian companies have long struggled to get the best price for their crude, with pipeline congestion forcing them to sell at a discount.

However, reduced demand for fuel due to pandemic lockdowns and pipeline expansion has facilitated throughput. Even without KXL, Canada could have excess export pipeline capacity once TMX goes into service, said Matt Taylor, director of infrastructure research at investment bank Tudor Pickering Holt, who expects modest growth in oil production until 2025.

Ottawa plans to sell the pipeline once there are fewer risks at completion and consultations with First Nations are completed, Finance Ministry spokeswoman Katherine Cuplinskas said. TMX has faced stiff opposition over the spill issues.

A second government source said it bought Trans Mountain because of its strategic importance, as its connection to the Pacific Ocean allows shippers to transport oil to Asia, as well as to the United States, which purchases most of the Canadian crude.

Now its importance is even greater, the source said.

Enbridge Inc, which operates North America’s main oil network, also stands to gain from the demise of KXL. It intends to sell long-term contracts for most of the mainline capacity, pending regulatory approval, rather than continuing to ration it in the spot market.

The cancellation of KXL frees up long-term commitments from shippers who can now sign Mainline contracts, Taylor said.

($ 1 = 1.2710 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Steve Scherer and Julie Gordon in Ottawa; editing by Marguerita Choy)