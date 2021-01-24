After the massive Bitcoin price spike, here’s why February could be very important for Bitcoin

Bitcoin has seen a phenomenal tear in recent months, adding over 200% since early October (although its huge rally has sparked serious bubble fears).

The bitcoin price spike took bitcoin to over $ 40,000 earlier this month, up from around $ 8,000 in January 2020, making the combined value of global bitcoin worth more than Visa.

V

, Samsung and Berkshire Hathaway

BRK.B

.

Now MicroStrategy, Big Bitcoin Buyer

MSTR

, led by bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor, is preparing to host a virtual ‘bitcoin business strategy’ summit the first week of February, designed to help other companies copy MicroStrategy’s bitcoin playbook.

MORE FORBESMagnitude of Bitcoin Bubble Fears Revealed After Huge $ 200 Billion Bitcoin Price Drop

The price of bitcoin has skyrocketed in recent months, eclipsing its 2017 highs of $ 20,000 per bitcoin and … [+] briefly spending $ 40,000. Getty Images



Microstrategy, which now holds some 70,000 bitcoins worth just over $ 1.1 billion after launching its bitcoin buying frenzy last summer, is hosting the event on February 3-4, with thousands of people registered to attend, according to Saylor.

“We will be bringing together thousands of executives, officers, directors and advisors from companies during the first week of February,” Saylor said. CNBC Power Lunch this week speaking after he revealed MicroStrategy had bought another 300 Bitcoin tokens this week in a Bitcoin sale that briefly dropped the price below $ 30,000.

“They all want to know how to plug Bitcoin into their balance sheet or their NLP. We’re going to publish our playbook, all of our accounting advice, our legal advice, all of the work we’ve done over the months to get ready to do it as a publicly traded company. And we’re going to open up the source code, making it available to everyone with the idea of ​​saving them millions of dollars in weeks or months to make the transition easier. “

While the full list of attendees has not been made public, the event is expected to include giants in the bitcoin industry, including crypto exchanges Binance, Gemini, and Coinbase. Others, like Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital, who specializes in investing and developing cryptocurrency-related services, will take part in discussions on the bitcoin macro and corporate strategy.

Ross Stevens, Managing Director of Stone Ridge Asset Management, will open the online conference alongside Saylor on Wednesday, February 3. In October, Forbes revealed that Stone Ridge made a $ 115 million bitcoin investment.

The price of bitcoin has long been linked to its public profile with mentions in Bitcoin media and Google search volume closely follows the peaks and troughs in bitcoin prices. Bitcoin traders and investors will be watching the upcoming conference closely for any headlines that could push the price of bitcoin up.

“This conference could spark interest in bitcoin, and while it may not translate into immediate price gains, it will certainly have a positive effect in the long run,” Joe DiPasquale, Managing Director of Bitcoin Coverage and San Francisco-based cryptocurrency fund BitBull Capital, said via email. “It is also possible that the hype surrounding the conference could stimulate the sentiments of retailers and spur some retail purchases.”

The recent Bitcoin surge has put cryptocurrency firmly on the Wall Street radar, but Silicon Valley is showing interest as well.

MORE FORBESAfter a huge Bitcoin price rally, here’s what billionaire Mark Cuban thinks is next for bitcoin and crypto

The price of bitcoin started well until 2021 and a lot in the bitcoin and cryptocurrency industry … [+] feel optimistic for the new year. Coinbase



Jack Dorsey, who currently runs Twitter and the Square payments company

SQ

, made waves when it announced that Square had bought $ 50 million worth of bitcoin Last year.

Billionaire Tesla

TSLA

and Elon Musk, chief executive of SpaceX, who has expressed interest in being paid in bitcoin, recently asked Saylor via Twitter about the practicalities of adding bitcoin to a company’s balance sheet.

“We can also expect other companies to start emulating the MicroStrategys approach and investing some of their treasury in bitcoin, as the CEO of MicroStrategys recently suggested to Elon Musk,” added DiPasquale.