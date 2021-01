Study finds AI can beat human brain at chess, but not in memory

The brain’s strategy for storing memories is more efficient than that of artificial intelligence (AI), new research results have suggested. The new study, conducted by scientists at SISSA in collaboration with the Kavli Institute for Systems Neuroscience & Center for Neural Computation, Trondheim, Norway, has been published in “Physical Review Letters”. Over the past decades, artificial intelligence has proven to be very effective in achieving exceptional goals in several areas. Chess is one of them: in 1996, for the first time, the computer Deep Blue beat a human player, chess champion Garry Kasparov. Neural networks, real or artificial, learn by changing the connections between neurons. By making them stronger or weaker, some neurons become more active, others less, until a pattern of activity emerges. This model is what we call “a memory”. The strategy of AI is to use long and complex algorithms, which iteratively tunes and optimizes connections. The brain does it much more simply: each connection between neurons changes only depending on the activity of two neurons at the same time. Compared to the AI ​​algorithm, it has long been believed to store fewer memories. But, in terms of memory and retrieval capacity, much of this wisdom rests on the analysis of networks assuming a fundamental simplification: that neurons can be thought of as binary units. The new research, however, shows the opposite: The reduced number of memories stored using the brain’s strategy depends on such an unrealistic assumption. When the brain’s simple strategy for altering connections is combined with biologically plausible models for the response of single neurons, this strategy works as well, if not better, than AI algorithms. How could this be the case? Paradoxically, the answer is to introduce errors: when the memory is actually recovered, it can be identical to the original entry to be memorized or be correlated to it. The brain strategy leads to the retrieval of memories that are not identical to the original input, silencing the activity of those neurons that are barely active in each model. These silent neurons, in fact, do not play a crucial role in distinguishing between the different memories stored within the same network. By ignoring them, neural resources can focus on the neurons that matter in an entry to be memorized and that allow higher capacity. Overall, this research has highlighted how biologically plausible self-organizing learning procedures can be just as effective as slow and neurologically implausible training algorithms. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

