US Fed holds first Biden administration policy meeting – News

With a new year and a new administration in the White House, the US central bank nonetheless faces an unprecedented challenge in guiding the post-pandemic economic recovery.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is unlikely to face President Joe Biden, this is the barrage of Twitter attacks he has been subjected to, sometimes on a daily basis, under former President Donald Trump.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said last week that Biden “obviously has a lot of respect and value for the Federal Reserve and the role it plays.”

But even in the absence of political pressure, the outlook is bleak.

The initial deployment of the Covid-19 vaccines has raised hopes that businesses can open their doors and buyers will open their wallets, improving the outlook for the economy.

But the historic nature of the job losses during the pandemic – more than 10 million American workers are still unemployed – coupled with the likelihood that inflation in some sectors could rise once the recovery takes hold, will test the Federal Reserve’s limited toolkit.

These challenges could be discussed when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets policy, opens its first two-day policy meeting of the year on Tuesday.

After cutting the benchmark lending rate to zero at the onset of the coronavirus crisis and massively increasing bond purchases to inject liquidity into the economy, the FOMC has signaled that it will not change policy any time soon. to come up.

“I think they’ve charted their course pretty clearly,” Stephanie Aaronson, vice president of the Brookings Institution and former Fed research economist, told AFP. “I would be surprised if that really changed throughout the spring.”

Business closures imposed to contain the spread of the virus resulted in immediate and massive job losses in 2020, and by the end of the year four million people had been unemployed for six months or more, or 37% of total unemployment.

The wait for increased government aid under the Biden administration – which proposed a massive $ 1.9 trillion bailout – will give central bankers hope for a stronger rebound and improving prices. recruitments, Aaronson said.

Yet so much about the pandemic-induced recession has been historic, and the recovery will also present policy makers with scenarios they have never encountered.

When the recovery begins, the Fed’s main enemy – inflation – should erupt in areas that rebound first, such as hotels, restaurants and air travel.

“Many aspects of our current economy are still unprecedented. And that means their job is incredibly difficult, ”Tara Sinclair, an economist at George Washington University, said in an interview.

Last year, the Fed announced a new framework that gives officials the flexibility to deal with the situation.

The central bank is committed to allowing inflation to exceed its 2% target for a period of time so that the unemployment rate drops from its level of 6.7% at the end of 2020.

This is a radical departure from the past, when central bankers raised rates early to ward off inflation.

“They can see the white of their eyes of inflation before they necessarily have to think about really changing policy” under the new framework, Sinclair said.

But Aaronson noted that Powell will need to communicate clearly to Wall Street and small businesses to allay concerns.

Exceeding inflation “should not induce a loss of credibility, as long as they are able to convince people to say that it is transitory and that it is absolutely part of what they are aiming for”, he said. she declared.

The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the PCE price index, stands at just over 1% in November. – AFP



