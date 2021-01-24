Business
US Fed holds first Biden administration policy meeting – News
The Fed’s Federal Free Trade Committee opens its first two-day policy meeting of the year on Tuesday
With a new year and a new administration in the White House, the US central bank nonetheless faces an unprecedented challenge in guiding the post-pandemic economic recovery.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is unlikely to face President Joe Biden, this is the barrage of Twitter attacks he has been subjected to, sometimes on a daily basis, under former President Donald Trump.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said last week that Biden “obviously has a lot of respect and value for the Federal Reserve and the role it plays.”
But even in the absence of political pressure, the outlook is bleak.
The initial deployment of the Covid-19 vaccines has raised hopes that businesses can open their doors and buyers will open their wallets, improving the outlook for the economy.
But the historic nature of the job losses during the pandemic – more than 10 million American workers are still unemployed – coupled with the likelihood that inflation in some sectors could rise once the recovery takes hold, will test the Federal Reserve’s limited toolkit.
These challenges could be discussed when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which sets policy, opens its first two-day policy meeting of the year on Tuesday.
After cutting the benchmark lending rate to zero at the onset of the coronavirus crisis and massively increasing bond purchases to inject liquidity into the economy, the FOMC has signaled that it will not change policy any time soon. to come up.
“I think they’ve charted their course pretty clearly,” Stephanie Aaronson, vice president of the Brookings Institution and former Fed research economist, told AFP. “I would be surprised if that really changed throughout the spring.”
Business closures imposed to contain the spread of the virus resulted in immediate and massive job losses in 2020, and by the end of the year four million people had been unemployed for six months or more, or 37% of total unemployment.
The wait for increased government aid under the Biden administration – which proposed a massive $ 1.9 trillion bailout – will give central bankers hope for a stronger rebound and improving prices. recruitments, Aaronson said.
Yet so much about the pandemic-induced recession has been historic, and the recovery will also present policy makers with scenarios they have never encountered.
When the recovery begins, the Fed’s main enemy – inflation – should erupt in areas that rebound first, such as hotels, restaurants and air travel.
“Many aspects of our current economy are still unprecedented. And that means their job is incredibly difficult, ”Tara Sinclair, an economist at George Washington University, said in an interview.
Last year, the Fed announced a new framework that gives officials the flexibility to deal with the situation.
The central bank is committed to allowing inflation to exceed its 2% target for a period of time so that the unemployment rate drops from its level of 6.7% at the end of 2020.
This is a radical departure from the past, when central bankers raised rates early to ward off inflation.
“They can see the white of their eyes of inflation before they necessarily have to think about really changing policy” under the new framework, Sinclair said.
But Aaronson noted that Powell will need to communicate clearly to Wall Street and small businesses to allay concerns.
Exceeding inflation “should not induce a loss of credibility, as long as they are able to convince people to say that it is transitory and that it is absolutely part of what they are aiming for”, he said. she declared.
The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the PCE price index, stands at just over 1% in November. – AFP
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]