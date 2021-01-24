Business
Canada Reports 146 More COVID-19 Deaths As Federal Government Approves Rapid PCR Test – National
Another 5,124 cases of COVID-19 were identified in Canada on Saturday as the federal government approved its first nationally produced rapid coronavirus PCR test.
Saturday’s data brought the number of national cases to 742,531, of which more than 658,000 patients have since recovered. Another 146 deaths have also been reported by provincial health jurisdictions, with a toll of 18,974 deaths nationwide.
The new cases, however, give limited insight into the spread of the virus across the country, as provinces like British Columbia and Prince Edward Island, as well as all territories do not report new COVID data. 19 this weekend.
Health Canada Approves First Rapid PCR Test for Coronavirus, Says Spartan Bioscience
The rapid test, according to its developer Spartan Bioscience, is an on-site “point of care” kit designed to be administered by healthcare professionals.
A press release issued by the company on Saturday said it was the first “rapid and truly mobile PCR test for COVID-19 for the Canadian market.”
Health Canada’s approval of the test also comes amid further warnings from the nation’s top doctor, who said the virus continued to strain healthcare systems despite a drop in the average number of daily cases in several regions. hard hit.
«Étant donné que les résultats graves sont à la traîne par rapport à l’augmentation de l’activité de la maladie, nous pouvons nous attendre à voir de lourdes répercussions sur notre système de santé et notre personnel de santé dans les semaines à venir», a déclaré la directrice de la santé publique du Canada, la Dre Theresa Tam, dans son communiqué de samedi.
“This situation continues to strain local health resources, especially in areas with the highest infection rates.”
Tam also urged Canadians to continue to follow more stringent and consistent efforts to “maintain a downward trend” in the number of new cases, as well as to prevent the creation of new virus variants.
“Unless we continue the hard work to suppress COVID-19 activity across Canada, there is a risk that more transmissible virus variants could take hold or even replace less transmissible variants, which could cause the spread to accelerate significantly and difficult to control, ”Tam wrote.
Tam’s warning comes as health officials in Ontario confirmed on Saturday that the new variant of the British coronavirus, believed to be more contagious, was discovered during an outbreak at a long-care home duration in Barrie.
Ontario recorded 2,359 more coronavirus infections on Saturday, as well as 52 more deaths. The province has now overtaken Quebec with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with a total number of cases of 252,585.
Quebec reported 1,685 more cases on Saturday, bringing its total caseload to 252,176 cases. The province, which has announced 76 more deaths, still maintains the highest number of COVID-19-related deaths with a total of 9,437.
Alberta added 573 more cases on Saturday, bringing its total number of infections to 120,330. 13 more deaths have been recorded in the province.
Saskatchewan added 274 more cases and three more deaths, while Manitoba recorded 216 more cases and three deaths as well.
In Atlantic Canada, only New Brunswick reported new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 17 more.
Worldwide, cases of the new coronavirus continue to rise with a total of 98,529,000 infections to date, according to Johns Hopkins University. A total of 2,115,124 people have died after contracting the virus, with the United States, Brazil and India continuing to lead both cases and deaths.
