Sunday marks 1 year since Illinois’ first COVID case. Read Today’s Story – NBC Chicago

Look in the player above when Chicago health officials first announced the country’s second coronavirus case.

This story was first published on January 24, 2020. It marked the first known case of the coronavirus in Illinois and the start of what would inevitably become a deadly and historic pandemic.

Go back to the story as it was written by NBC Chicago exactly one year ago.

A woman has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Chicago, marking the second confirmed case of the potentially fatal new virus in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Chicago resident in her 60s returned from Wuhan, China – the epicenter of a recent outbreak – on January 13 and was subsequently hospitalized, a state epidemiologist with the Illinois Department of Public Health said. .

The recently discovered virus, identified by Chinese authorities, has killed 26 people, sickened hundreds of people and caused city closures ahead of China’s most important holiday. Doctors first reported seeing the new virus in December in people who had fallen ill after spending time at a large seafood and animal market in Wuhan. More than 575 cases were reported as of Friday, although no deaths have been seen outside of China.

The Chicago woman did not show symptoms while traveling earlier this month but “later exhibited symptoms consistent with the novel coronavirus” and was hospitalized in isolation, according to Allison Arwady, health department commissioner Chicago Public.

“A few days after arriving home the patient started to feel unwell,” said Arwady.

She remains hospitalized in stable condition and “is doing well clinically,” Arwady said.

Health officials said the risk to the general public in Chicago and remained low nationally as the woman was not showing symptoms in flight.

“Based on what we now know about this virus, our concern for transmission before symptoms develop is low, so it’s reassuring,” Arwady said.

The woman has had “very little travel outside of her home” since returning from China, officials said, and has not taken public transport or attended large gatherings.

Those with whom she has been in close contact are being monitored, as well as the medical professionals who have treated her, Arwady said. A CDC team was also called in to help.

“Every time a new virus emerges, we are reminded of how small our world is,” Arwady said.

The United States reported its first case of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday with a Washington state resident who had also returned from Wuhan hospitalized in good condition near Seattle.

The man, a Snohomish County resident in his 30s, was not considered a threat to medical staff or the public, health officials said at the time.

As of Friday, 63 people were under investigation in 22 states. Two people tested positive and 11 were negative, according to Nancy Messonnier of the CDC. New York State said there were four people under investigation and in isolation.

Cases have also been reported in Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

According to the World Health Organization, the virus can cause serious illness and even death, but “for most people it causes milder symptoms.”

“Among those infected, a quarter of patients suffer from serious illness,” WHO director Tedros Adhanom said in a statement. “We know that most of those who died had underlying health problems such as high blood pressure, diabetes or cardiovascular disease that weakened their immune systems.

The source of the virus remains uncertain, according to health experts, and no specific vaccine or treatment is available.

Late last week, U.S. health officials began screening Wuhan passengers at three U.S. airports New York’s Kennedy Airport, Los Angeles and San Francisco airports. On Tuesday, the CDC announced that O’Hare Airport and Atlanta Airport were added to this list.

All passengers arriving from Wuhan were forced to go to one of these five airports in order to enter the United States. Airport officials around the world have implemented similar controls.

Coronaviruses are a respiratory virus that can range from a common cold to more serious illnesses such as SARS or MERS.

The virus can cause fever, cough, difficulty breathing and pneumonia, health officials said. These viruses are usually spread by droplets in the air, which can include coughing or sneezing.