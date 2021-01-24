Connect with us

Plumbing Fixture Maker to Create $ 45 Million and 205 Jobs in County Barrow | Works

ATLANTA Governor Brian Kemp announced that Spring Mountain Center will invest $ 45 million to open a manufacturing and distribution headquarters in Barrow County, creating 205 jobs for the local community. Spring Mountain Center is a leading manufacturer of plumbing fixtures, home furnishings and more.

It’s a pleasure to host Spring Mountain Center in Georgia, Kemp said in a press release. I have no doubts that Peach State’s skilled and readily available workforce and world-class logistics infrastructure will serve them well from the start of their operations, and I look forward to the opportunities this facility will create for Georgians. who work hard in County Barrow.

Spring Mountain Center sells home and lifestyle products to customers around the world through its global distribution partners. As the primary manufacturer of many top American brands, including Kohler, Spring Mountain products have been among the top sellers at Home Depot, Wayfair, and other major retail outlets for the past decade. One of their customers, Hansgrohe, maintains its US headquarters and manufacturing facility in Alpharetta. Hansgrohe currently employs around 300 people in Georgia and has invested more than $ 50 million in its Forsyth County operations since 1996.

On behalf of the Spring Mountain Center, we would like to thank Governor Kemp and the state and local community for the warm welcome to Barrow County, “said Jie Xiang, CEO of Spring Mountain Center.” They showed immense support for our decision to set our headquarters in County Barrow, and each conversation centered on creating jobs for the region’s highly skilled workforce. We were not only looking to create a more robust national supply chain and hundreds of jobs, but also to be as close as possible to the end consumer to understand their needs and wants, to continue to innovate in the furniture industry. and plumbing fixtures.

The new 275,000 square foot facility will be located at Park 53 in Winder. Spring Mountain Center will hire for positions at various skill levels, including management, supervision, engineering and production positions. Those interested in employment opportunities with the company are encouraged to continue to check for hiring updates at www.springmountaincenter.com/careers when the installation opens.

We are very pleased that Spring Mountain Center has chosen Barrow County as its next manufacturing facility in the United States, “said Lisa Maloof, Director of Economic Development for Barrow County.” It was a pleasure working with their team during the course. last year, and we are very proud to have them as our first tenant at Park 53. Spring Mountain Center will not only bring great jobs to our community, but they will also be another great member of our growing business community. .

Sandra Yang, Project Manager of Georgia’s Economic Development Department, represented the Global Trade Division on this competitive project in partnership with Choose Barrow, Georgia EMC and Georgia Quick Start.

Having just announced a record pace of jobs and investment over the past six months, it is exciting to continue our momentum as we enter the new year, “said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson.” We are grateful to the Spring Mountain Center for investing in state and providing new jobs and opportunities for Georgians. With a diverse customer base across North America, including our friends at Hansgrohe in Alpharetta, Spring Mountain Center will be able to use our extensive logistics network to better serve its customers. I also thank our County Barrow Economic Development Partners for their support in this project.

Georgia remains a national leader in advanced manufacturing and continues to attract global companies like Spring Mountain Center. State strength in several manufacturing sectors resulted in a GDP of $ 64.7 billion in 2019, and Georgia’s Department of Labor estimated that there were 385,700 manufacturing jobs as of November 2020.

