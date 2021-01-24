Illinois to begin Phase 1B vaccinations on Monday – NBC Chicago

Illinois and Chicago will both enter the next phase of their vaccination plan starting Monday, according to health officials.

Phase 1b, which includes approximately 3.2 million residents, focuses on residents 65 years of age and older and “essential front-line workers,” including first responders, education workers such as teachers and support staff, educators, grocery store workers, postal workers and others.

Here’s a full rundown of who will be included in phase 1b:

Residents aged 65 and over

Essential frontline workers, meaning “residents who are at a higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 due to their work duties, often because they are unable to work from home, and / or they have to work in close collaboration with others without being able to distance themselves socially. This includes: First responders: Fire, law enforcement, 911 workers, security personnel, school officers Education: Teachers, school directors, student support, student aid, day educator Food and agriculture : Processing, plants, veterinary health, animal husbandry services, animal care Manufacturing: Industrial production of goods intended for retail, wholesale or other manufacturers Correctional officers and inmates: Prison officers, staff in juvenile facilities, workers providing in-person support, inmates USPS workers Public transport workers: Flight crew, bus drivers, conductors, taxi drivers, para-transit drivers, in-person support, carpooling services Grocery store employees: Baggers, cashiers, storers, pickup, customer service Shelters and guard staff: Homeless shelter, women’s shelter, day / day program for adults, sheltered workshop, psychosocial rehabilitation



Gov. JB Pritzker said that while the state still plans to move into the phase from Monday, there will be limits depending on how much vaccine the state receives.

“That doesn’t mean, however, that you will be able to get the vaccine right away as easily as you can get your flu shot,” Pritzker said. “With federal vaccine production hampered by the previous administration’s inability to properly invoke the Defense Production Act, vaccine supply is still limited across the country. There are additional vaccines being developed. development that may seek FDA approval soon, and that will help. But there are 3.2 million Illinois in phase 1b, so the demand will be much greater than the supply in the near term to get things going. perspective, expected about 126,000 first doses to arrive outside Chicago next week. That’s less than 4% of the population 1b. Until vaccine supply improves, we will all have to be patient. ”

Pritzker said the state is working to build capacity and hopes to see an increase in doses in the coming weeks.

Starting Monday, sites run by the National Guard will vaccinate residents eligible for Phase 1b, as well as CVS, Jewel Osco and Walgreens sites, Pritzker said. The National Guard has six vaccination sites in Cook County, with 24 additional teams deployed over the next three weeks.

By February 1, other pharmacies, including Hy-Vee, Marianos and Kroger, will also begin vaccinations, Pritzker said.

“Due to supply limitations, I want to stress again that vaccines will be given by appointment only. So don’t try to queue at the store or call your local pharmacy. When we get a feed regular vaccines coming from the federal government, we will be launching walk-in sites and 24-hour operations, ”said Pritzker.

Illinois health officials announced on Friday the launch of an addition to registration for a statewide coronavirus vaccination appointment on their website.

“As we increase the ability to make the vaccine widely available, we will be launching a statewide website to provide more information so you can make an appointment to get the vaccine,” Pritzker said. last week.

While residents can already access the state’s coronavirus website, appointments are not yet available. Once appointments are available, residents can access a link to their local health care provider to coordinate when and where to get the vaccine, officials said.

Pritzker noted that some pharmacies, such as Walgreens, already have an online appointment website, while others are expected to follow shortly.

In Chicago, residents will be able to get vaccinated in four ways, the city’s top doctor said this week.

Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said options include a medical system or health care provider, pharmacies, a dedicated vaccination location like distribution points or an employer.

While anyone who qualifies for the vaccine in the next phase is eligible to receive it, Chicago’s phase 1b is aimed at prioritizing certain populations, Arwady said.

“So from the start I want people to hear that even if the phase opens, most people will not be able to get the vaccine right away this first week, even this second week, etc.,” said Arwady, adding that she hopes to get most people in phase 1b vaccinated through February and March.

For those receiving the vaccine across town, there will be a prioritization for those at the highest risk and to help “lower the barriers,” Arwady said.

“The way it will play out overall is that during the months of February and March, anyone who is in their 65s or in these essential frontline workers is eligible for the vaccine,” Arwady said. “And so for example, if I am a grocery store employee or if I am a teacher or I work in public transport, and I have an appointment with my doctor, for example, my doctor can absolutely get vaccinated any time after January. 25, but we will also work to bring the vaccine to employers, to partner with employers to lower the barriers that prevent these groups from getting vaccinated. ”

At the start of Phase 1B, the city plans to direct the vaccine to correctional facilities and first responders.

“This has already been happening because we have vaccinated healthcare workers in these settings, whether it is members of the emergency medical services in ambulances, whether it is people in correctional facilities providing health care. health, ”Arwady said. . “So the plans are in place and more and more workers will be brought online. These are the settings where we have seen the most cases of COVID, the most epidemics. Every case we prevent in these contexts prevents indirectly many other cases, allows us past COVID, reduces the risk when people return to communities, which is really essential to get these workers vaccinated. “

In February, depending on vaccine availability, the city will then move to making vaccines available to employers of grocery workers and manufacturing and plant settings.

After that, later in February, the city plans to direct the vaccine to employers of day care centers and educators.

“Kindergarten to grade 12, early childhood educators, the private parish public – doesn’t matter. All educators are going to be prioritized with planning a bit later in February,” Arwady said. . “And it’s well underway right now.”

Arwady said it would take weeks to get each group vaccinated.

Starting in March, again depending on vaccine availability, vaccines are expanding to employers of transit workers, farm workers, government officials, postal workers and more.

Although Illinois has yet to determine the dates for future vaccination phases, Chicago officials have said that Phase 1c could take place at the end of March and that Phase 2, which includes all residents over 16, could start on May 31.

Earlier this week, healthcare providers were allowed to begin offering the ‘remaining doses’ of coronavirus vaccines to people over 65 who live or work in Chicago in what has been described as a phase amended from the city’s vaccination plan.

Chicago officials say the best way to get updates on the immunization rollout is to “Coach Chi COVID, “a platform that the Chicago Department of Public Health uses to monitor symptoms, giving information about testing in the city and helping you get the latest details on the city’s vaccination plan – including a notification when you can sign up to receive your vaccine.

You can sign up for Chi COVID Coach here.