Business
Google is threatening to remove its search engine from Australia. So what does this mean to you?
For many Australians, Google East the Internet.
This is where we get a lot of our news. This is where we find and plan our vacations. This is where we are going to buy gifts online.
But in light of a proposed media code that would force the tech giant to pay local media companies for their product, Google is threatening to end the relationship.
And it’s shaping up to be an acrimonious split.
“I think Google’s opinion is that they’re so superior that people can’t live without them,” says Peter Lewis, director of the Center for Responsible Technology.
So what does this really mean for your everyday Australian? What if Google pulls out of Australia, could we all soon count on Ask Jeeves?
Wait, what’s going on?
Google has reported the removal of its Australian search engine due to the federal government’s proposed digital media code.
The proposal would force tech giants to pay local media companies to provide their content in search and share their content on social media, which Google says “dismantle a free and open service designed to serve everyone“.
Responding to the ultimatum last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison made no bones about it: “We do not respond to threats”.
But if Google takes its ball and goes home (for lack of a better phrase), you can say goodbye to the days of using its service to find local restaurants or search for school assignments.
“If they were to remove the search for Australia, will they keep Google Maps, which many GPS work on? Will they continue with Gmail and Google Docs?
“They didn’t say they would (remove them), but it’s worth thinking about how much we depend on these engines.”
Has this already been done?
We’ve never seen this exact scenario unfold before.
But it is not completely without precedent. Over the years, Google has removed some of its country services in response to local issues.
In 2010 he “effectively stop“Its Chinese operations after discovering that it was the target of a cyber attack from inside the country.
Four years later he removed Google News from Spain after the government passed a copyright law requiring aggregators to pay news publishers for their articles.
“I’m not entirely sure they’re serious about the threat,” says Belinda Barnet, media regulation expert at Swinburne University.
In an opportune parallel, Google and French publishers reached a framework copyright agreement last week forcing the digital giant to pay news publishers for their online content.
But the business arrangement allows them to “control the conditions,” Lewis says.
“So I see this resistance to [Australian] code as a fear of setting a global precedent, ”he said.
What will this mean for your everyday Australian?
According to Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Google accounted for 90% of search traffic from Australian desktop users in 2018 and 98% of mobile users.
And while it’s important to note that the proposed code must pass before any changes, real or imagined, are likely to take place, Dr Barnet says it may be time to start considering alternatives to Google.
“It won’t be a choice, and it could happen suddenly,” she said.
“You know, they’ll open their browser to look for a stroganoff recipe and end up landing on this page, which Google will probably change to a page saying, ‘Oh, the Australian government is horrible and that made us do it and we can no longer let you search.
There are also questions about what, if anything, the release might mean for Android users (Google bought Android Inc. in 2005).
Mr Lewis says it is one of the many unknowns behind the threat.
“It’s worth thinking about all these other layers of trust that we have on Google,” he says.
“If they did a thorough research, what would the strategy be for the rest of their services in Australia? And what opportunities would that offer other players?”
What about businesses?
While the change in search engine is likely to be a downside, Dr Barnet and Mr Lewis agree that the most profound impacts will be the flow effects on Australian businesses.
“And they’re willing to give that up so they don’t have to pay a fair price for news content.”
An analysis of Australia’s dependence on Google and Facebook, undertaken by the Center for Responsible Technology, states: “Google now accounts for over 51% of all online advertising. “
Small businesses in particular, he adds, have benefited from the “cost effective way to advertise.”
“Where the disruption occurs is not as long as you are looking for [something] using your Google entry point or just typing in the URL, ”says Lewis.
“And this is where, in our analysis, we are extremely exposed to these two companies.”
Which search engine are we going to use instead?
Whether the threat from Google will materialize remains to be seen.
But experts say we’re unlikely to see the resurgence of Ask Jeeves (now known simply as “Ask”) anytime soon.
“The main competitor in the market is Bing, and Bing feels familiar and operates in much the same way [as Google] it personalizes your search, you can download it to your phone and you can make it the default browser, ”says Dr Barnet.
“So I think that’s the most obvious thing Australians are going to have to think about.”
This is a sentiment shared by Mr. Lewis, who points to other search engines such as DuckDuckGo.
Google’s potential exit may also create opportunities “for another player to fill the void,” he adds.
“If you look around the world, more and more governments are starting to ask Google to pay a fair price for topical content around the world,” says Dr Barnet.
“But if that happens in Australia, we will survive.”
