722,574 total cases, 12,238 known deaths

Arizona surpassed 12,200 known COVID-19 deaths and 720,000 known cases on Sunday, with the state again ranked the highest in the country for its case and death rates over the past week.

Friday’s tally of more than 12,000 came just a week after surpassing 11,000, six days after the state reported 10,000 deaths. The first known death from the disease in Arizona was in mid-March.

Large numbers of deaths have occurred days or weeks ago, due to delays in reporting and matching death certificates.

Arizona’s average daily COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people over the past seven days ranked first in the country as of Saturday, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.COVID data tracking.

Arizona’s seven-day average of new cases also ranked first among all states on Saturday after placing first and second in the past two weeks, according to the CDC.

Arizona’s rate of new positive cases in the past seven days was 97.9 cases per 100,000 people, according to the CDC. The US average for new cases is 54.4 cases per 100,000 people.

The government reported more than 17,200 new cases on January 3, the highest number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic, reversing the previous state record of December 8 by nearly 5000 cases. The record followed Christmas and New Year weekends.

Arizonadata’s dashboard shows that 91% of all intensive care beds and 90% of all inpatient beds in the state were in use on Saturday, with 58% of ICU beds and 50% of non-ICU beds. ICU occupied by COVID-19 patients. Statewide, 152 ICU beds and 863 non-ICU beds were available.

Hospital officials earlier this month said they may needprioritize medical care with a triage systemif COVID-19 continues to spread in Arizona at its current levels. Hospitalizations for the disease have declined slightly over the past week, but remain at very high levels.

The number of patients hospitalized in Arizona with known or suspected COVID-19 cases was 4,320 on Saturday, below the record of 5,082 hospital patients on January 11. By comparison, the highest number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in a single day during the summer surge was 3,517 on July 13.

The number of patients with suspected or known COVID-19 in intensive care in Arizona was 1,054 on Saturday, below the record high of 1,183 on January 11. During the summer outbreak in mid-July, intensive care unit beds used for COVID-19 peaked at 970.

Arizonans with confirmed and suspected COVID-19 on ventilators totaled 720 on Saturday, below the record of 821 reached in January. 13.During the summer flare, July 16 was the peak day for ventilator use, with 687 patients.

Saturday saw 1,944 patients in the emergency room for COVID-19, below the Dec. 29 record of 2,341 positive or suspected COVID-19 patients seen in emergency departments across the state.

Sunday’s 7,217 new cases brought the total number of identified COVID-19 cases in the state to 722,574. As of Sunday, 12,238 Arizonans are known to have died of the disease, according to thedata dashboardof ADHS.

The percentage of positivity, which refers to the percentage of positive COVID-19 diagnostic tests, is still near a peak, which many health experts see as an early indicator of a spike in disease.

Arizona’s positivity percentage last week was 19%. For the previous week, it was 20%, depending on the state, which has a unique way of calculating the percentage of positivity. The percentage of positivity was 4% for several weeks in August, September and October, according to state data.

Johns Hopkins Universitycalculates Arizona’s seven-day moving average of the positive percentages to 9.2 percent as of Sunday, and shows the state’s percent positive peaked at 24.2 percent last month.

A 5% positivity rate is considered a good benchmark for the spread of the disease to be under control.

Arizona began its first COVID-19 vaccinations for phase 1A the week of December 14, but the process has progressed slowly. Registration is open in several counties for priority phase 1B individuals and has been opened in some places for people 65 and over this week. Governor Doug Ducey said the vaccine will be free for everyone.

What you need to know about Sunday numbers

Arizona reported cases: 722,574.

Since the start of the epidemic, 7,217, or 1%, have increased by715,357 cases identified on Saturday. These daily cases are grouped by the date they are reported to the Arizona Department of Health Services, not the date the tests were administered.

Cases by county: 449,162 in Maricopa, 96,738 in Pima, 39,751 in Pinal, 34,269 in Yuma, 18,277 in Mohave, 15736 in Yavapai, 14745 in Coconino, 13,988 in Navajo, 10,157 in Cochise, 9.204 in Apache, 7,297 in Santa Cruz, 5,756 in Gila, 4,816 in Graham, 2,170 in La Pazand 508 in Greenlee, according to state numbers.

The case rate per 100,000 population is highest in Yuma County, followed by Santa Cruz, Apache, Graham and Navajo counties. The rate in Yuma County is 14,902 cases per 100,000 population. By comparison, the average rate in the United States to date has been 7,441 cases per 100,000 population, according to the CDC.

The Navajo Nation reported 27,109 cases and a total of 966 confirmed deaths on Saturday.The Navajo Nation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. suspended weekend lockouts after January 25, citing a downward trajectory in new COVID-19 cases. A stay-at-home order and a nighttime curfew remained in place.

The Arizona Department of Corrections reported that 9,108 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, including 1,813 in Yuma, 1,760 in Tucson, 1,282 in Eyman and 1,126 in Douglas; 43,410 inmates statewide have been tested. A total of 2,363 prison staff have tested positive, the department said. Thirty people incarcerated in Arizona have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19, with 17 more deaths under investigation.

Race / ethnicity is unknown for 21% of all COVID-19 cases statewide, but 36% of people are white, 29% are Hispanic or Latin American, 5% are Native American, 3% are black and 1% are Asian / Pacific Islander.

Of those who have tested positive in Arizon since the start of the pandemic, 16% were under 20, 44% were between 20 and 44, 15% were between 45 and 54, 12% were between 55 and 64 and 13% were over 65.

Laboratories performed 3,350,246 diagnostic tests on unique individuals for COVID-19, of which 14.6% came back positive. This number includes both PCR and antigen testing. The percentage of positive tests had increased since mid-May, but began to decline in July and remained stable around 4% for several weeks, according to the state. It was 19% for the last full week. Status numbers leave data from laboratories that do not electronically report.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has started including probable cases such as anyone who tests positive for antigen, another type of test to determine current infection. Antigen testing (not related to testing antibody test) is a new type of COVID-19 diagnostic test that uses a nasal swab or other fluid sample to test for current infection. Results are usually produced within 15 minutes.

A positive antigen test result is considered very accurate, but there is an increased risk of false negative results, according to the Mayo Clinic. Depending on the situation, Mayo Clinic officials say a doctor may recommend a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test to confirm a negative antigen test result.

Arizona had the eighth-highest overall case rate in the country on Saturday since Jan. 21, 2020. North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Iowa all ranked are ahead of Arizona in cases per 100,000 people since the start of the pandemic. , According to the CDC.

Arizona’s infection rate is 9,728 cases per 100,000 population, according to the CDC. The national average is 7,441 cases per 100,000 population, although rates in hard-hit states at the start of the pandemic may be undercounted due to a lack of available tests in March and April.

Deaths reported in Arizona: 12,238

Deaths by County: 6,950 in Maricopa, 1611 in Pima, 673 in Yuma, 547 in Pinal, 488 in Mohave, 412 in Navajo, 356 in Yavapai, 293 in Apache, 261 in Coconino, 208 in Cochise, 179 in Gila, 140 in Santa Cruz, 63 in Graham, 51 in La Paz and six in Greenlee.

People aged 65 and over accounted for 9,130 ​​of the 12,238 deaths, or 75%. Subsequently, 15% of deaths concerned the 55 to 64 age group, 6% of 45 to 54 years and 4% of 20 to 44 years.

While race / ethnicity was unknown for 8% of deaths, 48% of those who died were white, 29% were Hispanic or Latin American, 9% were Native American, 3% were black, and 1% were Asian / Islander Pacific, according to state data.

Sunday morning’s global death toll was 2,123,968 and the United States had the highest death toll of any country in the world, at 417,539, according toJohns Hopkins UniversityArizona’s total of 12,238 deaths represents 2.9% of COVID-19 deaths in the United States on Sunday.

Arizona’s COVID-19 death rate since the start of the pandemic was 164 per 100,000 people on Saturday, according to the CDC, placing it 10th in the country in a state ranking that separates New York from the state of New York. The U.S. average is 124 deaths per 100,000 people, the CDC said.

New York has the highest death rate, with 315 deaths per 100,000 population. Next come New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Mississippi, Connecticut, South Dakota, North Dakota and Louisiana.

