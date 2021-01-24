Department of Health Reports 1,516 New COVID-19 Cases in Utah Sunday





SALT LAKE CITY In its daily update of COVID-19 statistics in Utah, the state health department on Sunday reported 1,516 new positive tests and 13 more deaths from the disease. Four of those deaths occurred before the New Year, officials said, but were still under investigation. Overall, that brings the state to 336,405 total confirmed cases and 1,595 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Currently, 461 Utahns are reportedly hospitalized due to COVID-19, including 182 in intensive care. Sunday’s figures came as 14,575 more test results were reported and 7,331 Utahns were tested for the virus for the first time. Over the past week, the state averaged 1,794 new reported cases per day and a positive test rate of 19.4%. The health department says an additional 6,073 vaccines have been administered since yesterday’s report, for a total of 228,348 to date. More than 28,000 Utahns received a second dose of the vaccine. Deaths reported on Sunday include: Salt Lake County man aged 65 to 84 who was hospitalized when he died

Salt Lake County woman aged 65 to 84 residing in long-term care facility

Salt Lake County man over 85 living in long-term care facility

Salt Lake County man aged 45 to 64 do not hospitalized when he died

Uintah County man aged 65 to 84 do not hospitalized

25-44-year-old Utah County man residing in long-term care

Three Utah County men aged 65 to 84 who were hospitalized

Utah County woman over 85 living in long-term care facility

Washington County woman aged 65 to 84 living in long-term care facility

Washington County woman over 85 do not hospitalized

Weber County woman aged 65 to 84 do not hospitalized Together, the counties of Salt Lake and Utah now account for 62% of the state’s reported cases and 58% of its deaths. There is no head of state coronavirus press conference scheduled for Sunday. Governor Spencer Cox and health officials to brief the public at a conference later this week; it usually occurs on Thursdays. Last week Saturday : Governor Cox Says Getting More Vaccines Shouldn’t Be Like “The Hunger Games”; 1,771 more COVID cases reported on Saturday

Methodology: Test results now include data from PCR tests and antigen tests. Positive COVID-19 test results are reported to the health department immediately after confirmation, but negative test results may not be reported for 24 to 72 hours. The total number of cases reported each day by the Utah Department of Health includes all COVID-19 cases since the start of the Utah epidemic, including those currently infected, those who have passed away. recovered from illness and those who died. Cured cases are defined as anyone who was diagnosed with COVID-19 three or more weeks ago and who has not died. Referral hospitals are the 16 hospitals in Utah capable of providing the best healthcare for COVID-19. The deaths reported by the state have typically occurred two to seven days before they are reported, according to the health department. Some deaths can be even more distant, especially if the person is from Utah but died in another state. The health department is reporting deaths from confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 according to the case definition set by the State Council and territorial epidemiologists. The number of deaths is subject to change as case investigations are completed. For deaths reported as COVID-19 deaths, the person would not have died if they did not have COVID-19, according to the health department.

