Coronavirus: What’s Happening in Canada and Around the World on Sunday

Canada’s chief public health officer says the country is at a “critical” stage in the COVID-19 pandemic and urges Canadians to not let go.

“At this point in the pandemic, many of us are experiencing mental fatigue and exhaustion, which is certainly normal and expected,” Dr Theresa Tam said in a statement on Sunday.

“The past year has been difficult and Canadians have been asked a lot to stay home, wear masks, limit gatherings, and embrace new ways of living and working, among other things.”

Tam compared the pandemic to a marathon and said Canada was at “a critical juncture in the race”.

1/3 # COVID-19[FEMALE[FEMININE main concerns: a recent downward trend in the number of daily cases is mainly due to a decrease in cases in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec; but a renewed activity can be seen elsewhere … –@CPHO_Canada

“We are halfway there, but with the current dynamics of the epidemic and the high rates of infection in many parts of the country, now is the time to strengthen our resolve, come together and make sure we have the endurance to keep up with our pace and cross the finish line, ”she said.

Tam also continued to urge Canadians to follow public health guidelines on wearing masks, physical distancing and frequent hand washing, saying they play a vital role in fighting the spread of more coronavirus variants. transmissible.

“As vaccines roll out in Canada and around the world, I hope the finish line will be in sight soon,” Tam said. “Together we can win this race.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau has said the federal government will not rule out using the Federal Emergency Act to limit travel.

“We are looking at all potential actions to make sure we can meet our goals. The Emergency Act is something you don’t take lightly,” Garneau said in an interview on Sunday onRosemary Barton Live.

“But first and foremost we are concerned about the health and safety of Canadians. And if we can do it in a way that we have the regulatory power to do it, we will.”

WATCH | Garnishment does not preclude the use of emergency law to restrict travel:

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said the federal government is actively discussing new measures to limit travel as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise. 9:30

theEmergency Lawwould give Cabinet the power to regulate or prohibit travel “to, from or within a specified area when necessary for the protection of human health or safety.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday urged Canadians to rethink all travel plans within and outside of Canada’s borders, especially as the March break approaches.

What is happening across Canada

From 3.30 p.m. AND on Sunday, Canada had reported 746,920 COVID-19 cases, including 63,883 cases considered active. A CBC News death tally stood at 19,070.

Saskatchewan reported 260 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Sunday. The province also announced that it had administered its entire stock of vaccines.

Manitobaannounced 222 new cases and two additional deaths. More than half of the 116 new cases are in the northern region of the province, which was excluded from the easing of restrictions on a pandemic on Saturday.

Ontario registered 2,417 new cases and 50 additional deaths. Meanwhile, a teenager who died of COVID-19 has been identified by the long-term care home near London, Ont., Where he worked as Yassin Dabeh.

Quebec reported 1,457 new cases and 41 additional deaths.

WATCH | Montreal woman ‘shocked’ after her mother received doses of 2 different vaccines:

Two weeks after receiving the Moderna vaccine, Antonietta Pollice received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, her daughter, Patrizia Di Biase, said. Pollice, who suffers from dementia, did not understand what vaccine she was receiving, Di Biase said. 2:02

New Brunswick reports 20 new cases. The figure comes a day after the Edmundston area entered full lockdown.

Newfoundland and Labrador saw no new cases.

New Scotland added a new case, but her active caseload dropped as she also announced twice. Starting Monday, the province will ease some restrictions on sports and the performing arts.

There are 19 active cases of # COVID19NS. A new case is reported today, January 24. The case is in the central area and involves a student from Dal. The student, who lives off campus, is from Nova Scotia and is now self-isolating as needed. The case is under investigation: https://t.co/Y5rOpGbvle. pic.twitter.com/iUpuIW1KdY –@StephenMcNeil

In Prince Edward Island, more people were allowed to enter churches and other places of worship after the province relaxed some measures over the weekend.

Nunavut says it will tighten restrictions on Arviat after the territory announced 13 new infections in the hard-hit community.

In Yukon, the White River First Nation in Beaver Creek is calling for a tougher sanction against two Vancouver residents who broke COVID-19 rules and got vaccinated in the community.

What is happening in the world

As of Sunday, more than 98.9 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, with more than 54.6 million cases considered resolved or cured, according to the coronavirus tracking tool maintained by Johns University Hopkins. The global death toll stood at more than 2.1 million.

In Africa, four Zimbabwean ministers have died from COVID-19 three in the past two weeks, underlining a resurgence of the disease in the country.

Porters carry the coffin of government minister Ellen Gwaradzimba to Harare, Zimbabwe, on January 21. Gwaradzimba is one of four cabinet ministers to have died from COVID-19. (Search for the contributor / The Associated Press)

In Europe, the French government says it could impose a third lockdown in the coming days if an existing 12-hour-a-day curfew does not significantly slow viral infections.

In Asia PacificNew Zealand has reported its first case of the coronavirus outside of a quarantine facility in more than two months, although there is no immediate evidence that the virus is spreading in the community.

in the Americas, the United States has passed 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. The country has about one in four cases worldwide and one in five deaths.