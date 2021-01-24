Millions of users quit WhatsApp after terms of service update





A poorly explained update to its terms of service prompted WhatsApp users to adopt alternative services like Signal and Telegram by the millions. The exodus was so large that WhatsApp was forced to delay the implementation of the new terms, which was scheduled for February 8, and to launch a damage limitation campaign to explain to users the changes they were making. In the first three weeks of January, Signal gained 7.5 million users worldwide, according to figures shared by the UK Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee, and Telegram gained 25 million. In both cases, the increase appears to have come at the expense of WhatsApps. Data tracked by analytics firm App Annie shows WhatsApp to drop from the eighth most downloaded app in the UK at the start of the month to January 23-12. In contrast, Signal didn’t even make the UK’s top 1000 apps on January 6, but on January 9 it was the country’s most downloaded app. Niamh Sweeney, WhatsApps public policy director for Europe, Middle East and Africa, told the home affairs committee that the exodus was believed to be related to the update to the terms of service of the company. She said the update aimed to do two things: enable a new set of features around corporate messaging, provide clarification, and provide greater transparency around pre-existing company policies. There is no change in our sharing of data with Facebook anywhere in the world, Sweeney said. But after viral posts, ironically widespread on WhatsApp, claimed that the privacy policy instead gave the service the right to read users’ messages and pass the information on to its parent company Facebook, WhatsApp announced a delay in updating. implementation of the new conditions of service. We want to be clear that the policy update in no way affects the privacy of your messages with friends or family, WhatsApp said in an update posted on its site, which it pays to make advertising on Google as part of WhatsApp privacy policy research. The company says it will delay implementing its new policy until May 15. Move quickly Amir Ghodrati, director of market analysis at App Annies, said it was important to act quickly. These types of changes in messaging and social networking applications are not unusual. Due to the nature of social apps and how the primary functionality is to communicate with others, their growth can often change quite quickly, depending on current events. We have seen an increasing demand over the past few years for encrypted messaging and privacy-focused applications. The shift to more privacy-focused messaging apps was built before the WhatsApps public relations disaster, Ghodrati said. Messaging apps offering privacy features saw the strongest growth in engagement [the first half of] 2020. These apps saw an average of 30% more active users than the alternatives. Apps like Signal, Telegram, Wickr, and WhatsApp offer privacy features ranging from end-to-end encrypted data transfer to self-destructing messages. Ironically, in some ways WhatsApp is more privacy-focused than its competitor Telegram. The first applies end-to-end encryption that prevents the service provider from being able to access users’ messages by default with every conversation except those between users and large enterprises. Telegram, however, only enables end-to-end encryption for secret chats, an option that users should actively select for each individual contact. These threads are for people who want more secrecy than the average guy, the service explains in an FAQ. Guardian

