The cannabis consultant: THC? CBD? How do we know what? | health and wellbeing

Hello, Eagle readers! Welcome to the first installment of The Cannabis Consultant, a new sponsored column that aims to educate and help clear the air on medical and adult cannabis.

For this inaugural race, we spoke with the experts of Berkshire roots, a medical and adult-oriented dispensary that is expanding both its footprint and employment opportunities, including for communities of color in Massachusetts that were disproportionately affected by the draconian drug laws of the 1980s and the stigma that arose long before.

The company is expanding production capacity in Pittsfield and expanding into Boston, with a retail operation in an underserved area. The cannabis operator has also partnered with Berkshire Community College to provide students from diverse educational, socio-economic, racial and ethnic backgrounds with classroom and hands-on experience, horticultural certification and well-paying jobs at Berkshire Roots production facilities.

For my part, I have been living with chronic pain for almost five years: it’s full of good times! Because I was never interested in opiates as a solution, you can imagine my thanks in 2016 when our state government caught up with ancient medicine and places like Berkshire Roots emerged to help people like me and the many. others who live with pain and much worse.

For medical patients and adults who use cannabis or prefer it to alcohol, Berkshire Roots has turned out to be a lot like Cheers, where everyone knows your name (cannabis being legal, that’s OK s ‘they know your name now).

The staff at Berkshire Roots are friendly, knowledgeable, and eager to help. It doesn’t hurt that they have classic and new school rhythms pumping from their surround speakers. Here’s what they had to say recently during a conversation with The Eagle, as we all look to the future with hope for the New Year:

Q: To begin with, what is the difference between medical cannabis and cannabis for adults?

A: The answer is they are the same. When a doctor assists a patient in treating an illness or condition by recommending cannabis, the patient is purchasing legal cannabis products that are the same as those offered to adult consumers. Both contain tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the most abundant cannabinoid in marijuana that induces psychoactive effects, as well as a host of other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids, each of which has effects on the human mind and body. .

Q: Cannabidiol, or CBD, products seem to be everywhere these days. Is it a medicinal option?

A: CBD is believed to affect the immune and nervous systems. In addition to its alleviating effect on anxiety, pain, and inflammation, CBD has shown promising results as a treatment for certain forms of epilepsy. People often refer to CBD products made from hemp as medicinal and consider products derived from cannabis to be recreational. The truth is, this is not true. In fact, CBD is also found in cannabis-derived products in varying proportions. Hemp is a close cousin to cannabis, but legal hemp / CBD products cannot contain more than a tiny bit of THC (0.3%, to be exact). The unknown problem for any consumer is whether a CBD product will help alleviate the disease or condition that a person wishes to treat. If so, so much the better. Otherwise, you might need that set high of a certain level of THC to unlock the endocannabinoid system and get the results you want.

Q: Wait! What? Endocannabinoid system? Overall effect? What are they?

A: In 1964, Dr Raphael Mechoulam, an Israeli chemist, announced that he and his colleagues were able to isolate tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), one of the hundreds of compounds found in the cannabis plant known as cannabinoids. The discovery was linked to a little-known part of the human body called the endocannabinoid system. Although not well studied, this system exists in our body just as we have the respiratory, nervous and digestive systems, and relates to sleep, mood, appetite, memory, reproduction and fertility, according to some of the latest research. Another famous cannabis researcher, the late Dr Lester Grinspoon, a former professor of psychiatry at Harvard University, called the combination of elements a set effect. Called the entourage effect by some, Dr Grinspoon believed that the relationship between the elements was more like members of an orchestra, each playing their part, as opposed to a star surrounded by friends (entourage) who didn’t play. no role.

Q: Should I be looking for a hemp derivative or a cannabis derivative?

A: The distinction is whether one over the other will help you get relief, relaxation, or whatever benefit you are looking for. It’s also possible, with the right cannabis derivative, at the right dose, taken at the right time of day, you can limit the psychoactive effect of cannabis products. To discuss what’s right for you, you can speak to the dedicated and educated team members at Berkshire Roots.

Q: How can I get in touch with the experts at Berkshire Roots?

A: We have created a chat feature on our website to provide another way for our customers to access information through our team. It’s another way for people to connect, ask questions, research details about our sites and products. We have team members available during our regular business hours who are there to assist you. You can set a confirmed time to meet and speak with a team member to discuss your specific requests and questions. Or you can ask general questions, like what type of ID can I use, or about specific products, anything that will help you with your Berkshire Roots experience. We understand that it can be overwhelming and intimidating or just a new situation for many, and this virtual option is a great way to break the ice.

Q: What else is on the horizon for Berkshire Roots?

A: We were excited to test a new feature this week, our virtual cannabis consultations. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., you can select the time that works best for you to remotely meet with a team member to discuss your cannabis trip.

Do you have questions about cannabis, hemp or CBD products and treatments? Send your questions to The Cannabis Consultant at [email protected] for possible inclusion in an upcoming episode of The Cannabis Consultant, a sponsored information column that aims to elevate discussion and knowledge about cannabis.