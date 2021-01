Statement by TILT Holdings Inc. on CDA lawsuit Canadian Stock Exchange: TILT.CN

PHOENIX, January 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – TILT Holdings Inc. (TILT or the company) ( CSE: TILT ) ( OTCQX : TLLTF) President Gary Santo made the following statement regarding recent actions taken by the Commonwealth Dispensary Association (CDA) in Massachusetts. Statement from TILT Holdings Chairman Gary Santo:

Earlier this month, the Commonwealth Dispensary Association (CDA) sued the Cannabis Control Commission linked to new delivery regulations that would benefit operators of social equity and economic empowerment. Commonwealth Alternative Care (CAC), a 100% subsidiary of TILT Holdings Inc . (INCLINATION) and a CDA member, has clearly expressed concerns about the possibility of initiating such action and is extremely disappointed with the CDA’s decision to prosecute. TILT strongly believes that social equity operators can and should be a vital part of the cannabis ecosystem and, while there is always room for improvement with the newly drafted regulations, we do not believe that it is. engaging in litigation allows for such an improvement. Earlier today, we spoke with CDA leaders and asked them to drop the trial and instead re-engage with the various stakeholders to identify and address the consequences associated with the current project, as all parties will ultimately benefit from such an open dialogue. We also believe that the best way to solve a problem is to force change from within, so while we respect the decision of our fellow members to resign from CDA, we are currently planning to do what we can. to influence the CDA Board of Directors to reverse its decision. decision to advocate and instead use its platform as an agent of change and equality in the Massachusetts cannabis market. That said, if our efforts prove unsuccessful, we reserve the right to resign from the organization as we seek to partner with and support our social equity colleagues and choose not to partner with organizations or entities that do not share this belief. About TILT Holdings Inc.

TILT helps cannabis companies build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, equipment, cultivation and production, TILT serves cannabis brands and retailers in 35 states of the United States, as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, America. of the South and in the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacture; and the cannabis operations Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information visit www.tiltholdings.com . CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Investor Relations Contact:

