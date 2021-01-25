Bill Gates receives Covid-19 vaccine

Bill Gates, Microsoft founder and billionaire philanthropist, received the first injection of a Covid vaccine this week, according to a post on his Twitter account.

One of the perks of being 65 is that I am eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, ”he wrote. He then thanked the scientists, regulators, participants and healthcare workers for their work.

The United States launched its vaccination program on December 14 with injections of valuable frozen vaccine vials manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech. A nurse from New York was the first person to receive the vaccine in the United States.

Last month, US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris received their first shots live on TV and urged the public to trust the process.

The United States recorded more than 25 million cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has reached 25,003,695, with 417,538 deaths.

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to kill more than 600,000 people in the United States, President Joe Biden said on Friday.

“Many of America are suffering. The virus is on the rise. [at] 400,000 dead [and] is expected to reach over 600,000, ”Biden said.