Sebi launches a googly with bold ideas on exchange ownership

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has started the new decade on a high note. Earlier this year, the regulator released a concept paper, with stock exchange ownership proposals that are groundbreaking by Sebis standards. The document envisions 100% ownership by a single entity in an exchange, to begin with. This is a far cry from the thought process of the Bimal Jalan committee report published about 10 years ago. The ownership standards proposed at the time were not only strict, but there were also other extreme measures like a cap on shareholder returns. It was an indirect way of saying that the new exchanges were not welcome.

On the other hand, Sebis’ latest article talks about the use of blockchain and other disruptive technologies that can challenge the functioning of traditional exchanges. The tone and content of the article is not at all characteristic of Sebi, which suggests that this may be a case of regulatory FOMO (fear of missing out). There is so much talk about Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and the like these days that regulators feel pressured to create committees or post discussion papers related to the topic, just to be seen. as being in phase with times.

This suspicion is even greater for a regulator like Sebi, given its reputation for being very prescriptive in nature and almost anti-innovation. Indeed, about a week ago, moneycontrol.com said Sebi had rejected the names of three candidates proposed by the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) for the post of managing director. The reason, supposedly, was that the candidates did not have sufficient experience in agricultural markets. The above report, if true, only confirms concerns that Sebis’ tight approach to exchange ownership and governance may continue to hold back innovation.

Hirander Misra, Chairman and CEO of the London-based Global Markets Exchange Group, adds that financial innovation typically faces constraints in India because the market structure is such that the regulator is heavily involved in introducing new ones. products. The opportunities for competition through innovation are therefore limited. “

But if Sebi is truly willing to embrace change, the possibilities are endless. Liberal property standards are a good place to start; it will take a lot more starting with a change in the mind of Sebis to see increased competition and innovation in the trading space.

There is plenty of room for new trade, especially in products like token titles. There is a gaping hole in India when it comes to these new products. Liberalized ownership standards for exchanges are a step in the right direction, but should also be supported by the freedom for new exchanges to innovate with such products, ”says Misra. Tokenized securities are cryptographic representations of traditional stocks. Given their great potential, exchanges such as the Swiss Stock Exchange and SGX have formed subsidiaries or partnerships to enable the trading of digital assets.

If there is a clear case for new exchanges to introduce new products like token securities, what about competition for existing products like equity and commodity derivatives? One view is that since liquidity breeds liquidity, it will be difficult for new entrants to capture the share of established exchanges. Despite its financial strength, NSE has struggled to capture MCX’s share in the commodity derivatives space. But that shouldn’t stop the regulator from letting others try. Increased competition brings with it the benefit of innovation and better services to the market, and should be welcomed, ”said JR Varma, professor of finance at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad.

Sebi has always been reluctant to grant clearances for further trade, and some of the bad experiences in the market over the past decade may have further reinforced this view. While not regulated by Sebi, the National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) fiasco and related ousting of the Multi-Commodity Exchange founder is a case in point.

But the possibility of an abuse of the rules cannot be the reason for the restriction of competition. The problem of supervision cannot be solved by regulation. If there is a rule abuse problem, it should be addressed through better supervision, rather than tightening the market with binding rules, “Varma says. A former foreign exchange official says further reform needed is a bigger word for vying shareholders.The current rules give disproportionate power to the management in place, which has led in the past to abuse of power.

Sebis’s paper also expresses a fear that excessive concentration could lead to an abuse of a dominant position in the company. Now that he’s got the ball rolling, Sebi should make sure he pushes his article’s groundbreaking thoughts forward with elegant solutions.