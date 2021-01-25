Boohoo to Buy ‘Debenhams’ Online Business for $ 50 Million | Debenhams





Internet-based fashion retailer Boohoo has reportedly agreed to buy the Debenhams online business, in a move that will see the department store chain shut down its remaining street stores, according to people familiar with the deal. The deal could be announced this week, according to the Financial Times. The newspaper said it understood the purchase price would be around € 50 million. The department store chain, which dates back 243 years, entered administration in April 2019. It had been trying to find a buyer since last summer, but its directors said they had not received a proposal for a deliverable when it was liquidated in December. As of this month, it had 124 UK stores. Debenham’s finances, which had been precarious before the pandemic due to the shift from Main Street to online shopping, were hit hard by government-imposed store closings to curb the spread of the virus in the spring. The liquidation in early December came after the JD Sports channel backed away from the bailout talks. The sports retailer pulled out of negotiations when Arcadia went bankrupt. Fashion empire Sir Philip Greens operated more concessions in Debenhams than any other retailer and reportedly sold around 100 million pieces of clothing per year through the Debenhams workshops. The fate of the two retailers was reportedly closely linked, with one supplier saying in December: The loss of Arcadia was a fatal blow to Debenhams and the loss of Debenhams was a fatal blow to Arcadia. Online giant Asos is considered the favorite to buy Arcadias Topshop, which is auctioned alongside the group’s other brands including Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Miss Selfridge. Arcadia, the biggest retail casualty of the pandemic, employed 13,000 people in 500 outlets and the deal with Asos will likely only affect Topshops’ online presence. The Boohoo deal will likely mean the rest of Debenhams, which still employs more than 10,000 people, will now be split up, the FT reported. Boohoo came under fire during the pandemic after a Guardian investigation last year revealed that workers in parts of its supply chain in Leicester could be paid as little as 3 to 4 hours. Allegations have also been made that its suppliers forced workers to continue in cramped conditions during the first Covid lockdown. The company accepted the recommendations of a report by Allison Levitt QC, which described its attitude towards the plight of the city’s workers as inexcusable. Debenhams declined to comment on Sunday as Boohoo could not be reached.

