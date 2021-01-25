Hong Kong stocks roar in 2021 amid increased investment from China

HONG KONG – One of the world’s biggest laggers in major global stock indexes in 2020 is the best performer so far this year, thanks to a deluge of Chinese money. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index hit a 20-month high, as a rally since late December propelled by investors in mainland China gains momentum.

Most signs suggest that Chinese hunger for Hong Kong stocks will continue for now, with investors buying new economy stocks, such as Tencent Holdings, and stocks of other companies, including China Mobile and Xiaomi. .

These and other stocks were dumped earlier this month after the United States imposed an investment ban on companies identified as having ties to the country’s military and quit A-shares listed on the mainland to buy the cheapest Hong Kong listed H shares from the mainland. companies operating in the territory.

The core index, which fell 3.4% last year and was far behind international and mainland Chinese indices, is on track for its best January since 1989, when it climbed 14.3% . The Hang Seng Index broke 30,000 points for the first time since May 2019 and gained 8.1%, nearly four times the gains made by the S&P 500 Index. It closed Friday at 29,447.85.

China’s safety net provides aid to the world’s cheapest major index that fell out of favor due to the coronavirus pandemic and a national security law imposed by Beijing in June after months of anti-government protests which have raised doubts about Hong Kong’s future as a global financial center.

China’s inflows to Hong Kong through the Stock Connect program, which allows mainland investors to buy shares on the city’s stock exchange, have already hit a record high of $ 30.3 billion this month, or around four times the monthly average for 2020. This month’s purchase also accounts for a third of all net purchases of $ 87 billion made last year.

While the purchase is partly driven by the arbitrage opportunity offered by Hong Kong-listed stocks and investor belief that the mainland’s economic recovery will boost corporate earnings, analysts have warned that the pace will have to be. slow down.

Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equities strategy at Societe Generale in Hong Kong, said that since the inception of Stock Connect over six years ago, there have always been inflows to the south, “with current volumes being fueled by investors’ thirst for new economy stocks that exploded in Hong Kong and money chased stocks that face an investment ban in the United States. “

He said if he believed that “the flows will continue as the Hong Kong market transforms into the eastern Nasdaq, the volumes will not be as high as they are now.”

The state-run China Securities Journal on Wednesday warned investors to be wary of a correction in Hong Kong, where institutional investors dominate, if stock valuations “deviate from fundamentals.”

Southbound Stock Connect revenue, which represents both the buying and selling of Hong Kong-listed stocks through the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, topped $ 8 billion per day, or 14 billion. % of Hong Kong Stock Exchange volumes. This compares to an average daily volume of 10% in the second half of 2020.

“We believe in the south [flows through Stock Connect] will play a structurally larger role in the Hong Kong market, ”Morgan Stanley strategists led by Laura Wang wrote in a note last week.

Analysts cited three reasons for their claim: First, Hong Kong has provided the opportunity to invest in some of the mainland’s largest companies in the telecommunications, technology and entertainment sectors.

Second, the growing trend of Chinese companies listed in the United States, including Alibaba Group Holding and JD.Com, to hold a secondary listing in Hong Kong is attracting investors from the mainland. Third, the appreciation of the yuan allows the authorities to authorize the outflow of currency with Hong Kong – the first port of call for investors.

Shanghai financial district. Purchases by mainland investors helped Hong Kong-listed stocks recover steep discounts on their yuan-denominated versions traded in Shanghai or Shenzhen. © Reuters

Among the stocks currently being auctioned is Tencent, which has hit record highs and is up 22.5% this month. Other prime targets include companies such as China Mobile, China Telecom and railway equipment maker CRRC Corp., all of which have suffered the brunt of the sale in the past two months after the United States forbids Americans to market them.

Morgan Stanley analysts said the top 20 stocks by daily influx to the south this year through Jan. 19 averaged 43% of revenue on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, compared with 7% for the same period l ‘last year. The figures are even higher for China Mobile and oil conglomerate CNOOC, which account for 94% and 74% of volumes in Hong Kong respectively, compared to 2% and 3% last year.

The net inflow to Hong Kong has started to accelerate in recent weeks as more than 200 billion yuan ($ 31 billion) of new mutual funds raised so far this year are rolled out, with allocations to Hong Kong likely to increase by half, Citigroup analyst Yafei Tian said.

“The higher interest in Hong Kong stocks could be due to several reasons, including the lagging performance against A shares, the inauguration of [the] The Biden administration is easing concerns about US-China tensions and attractive exposures to the new economy, ”she said.

Such a purchase helped Hong Kong-listed stocks recover deep discounts on their yuan-denominated versions traded in Shanghai or Shenzhen.

The premium of yuan-denominated stocks relative to their Hong Kong counterparts in October reached its highest level since 2009. The Hang Seng Stock Connect China AH Premium Index, which measures the absolute price premium of A shares over H shares, and most liquid mainland companies, climbed to 149.37 points on Oct. 15. It has since hit that recent high and closed at 134.84 on Friday.

“A true value investor should now: sell A shares and buy H shares,” Li Bei, managing director of Shanghai Banxia Investment Management, wrote on the company’s official WeChat account. In 2020, “almost all asset classes in the world achieved growth except Hong Kong stocks,” she said. “H shares have not felt the easing of overseas liquidity and the strong recovery in the Chinese economy.”

She said that the “undervaluation” of Hong Kong stocks is greater among sanctioned companies, such as China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom and CNOOC.

Chinese investors have been the biggest backers of Hong Kong stocks over the past year amid questions about the city’s future as a global financial center. Beijing’s moves to erode the city’s autonomy have eroded confidence, while months of social unrest and pandemic have plunged Hong Kong’s economy into deep recession.

As global investors hesitated to invest in Hong Kong, money from the mainland poured in. Nearly $ 80 billion has poured into the city through Stock Connect since the National Security Act came into effect on June 30. This compares to $ 170 billion. from China since the beginning of 2015 to June 2020.

However, analysts warn that this exuberance has faded in the past. Mainland investors paid Hong Kong nearly $ 20 billion in March last year after pandemic-induced sales sent markets into bearish territory, marked by a 20% drop from a recent high .

As Hong Kong stocks lagged, investors turned their attention elsewhere, with inflows averaging just $ 3.5 billion over the next three months. Analysts have warned that while Chinese investors may continue to buy, it will be difficult to maintain such momentum.

Despite this caution, investors broadly expect the benchmark Hong Kong, where mainland companies hold a 60% weight, to catch up with China’s economic recovery.

The country’s gross domestic product climbed 6.5% in the quarter ended Dec.31 from a year earlier, pushing growth to 2.3% for the full year. China was the only major economy to grow last year and is expected to drive global growth in 2021 with an 8.2% expansion.

“Generally speaking, we are optimistic about the outlook for H-shares, given the continued flows from China and the positive trajectory of Chinese economic growth,” said Tai Hui, chief Asian market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management in Hong Kong. “This indicates long-term earnings growth potential for many H-share companies, so we see further upside potential.”