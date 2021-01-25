Casinos expect online sports betting to be a hit in lockout-tired Michigan





Sports betting has been legal in Michigan for almost a year, but until last Friday people had to bet in person, at a casino. Now they can do it online.

MICHIGAN, USA Big news for our north this weekend as online sports betting is now legal in Michigan. It is expected to be a big source of money for the casinos and for the state. Sports betting has been legal in Michigan for almost a year, but people had to bet in person, at a casino. But as of midday Friday, online sports betting is now legal in the state. This means that you can place a sports bet right from your phone or computer, from anywhere in the state. I-Gaming is also now available which means you can play any of your favorite casino games from your phone or computer as well. David Tsai, president of MGM Grand Detroit, said that besides the convenience, online betting will also bring money back into the economy. “As you can imagine, offering online games now offers a different place. So not only can we develop the market, but now we can contribute more to taxpayers and we are proud of our ability to do so, Tsai said. RELATED: Michigan Hemp Grower Educates Others to Clear Common Growing Misconceptions Tsai says an increase in gambling addiction is possible with the new rules going into effect, but they have a strategy to make sure their guests have fun, until it’s no longer fun.

“Sometimes for a guest it’s no longer fun. We train our employees. We educate our clients on what it means and how to end it. We provide hotlines, resources and materials to make sure people know how to recognize the signs for it, Tsai says. Restaurants and bars are still closed in Michigan, which means the casinos are empty at the moment. RELATED: Michigan Expands Order To Allow Bars And Indoor Dining To Resume With Conditions On February 1 And like everything that has gone virtual this year, David says he expects the online sports betting industry to take off.

“I think giving people the ability to do things virtually or online at home, I think that’s also a good thing,” Tsai said. Again, when it’s done the right way and it’s done in a safe way “ Currently, nine operators are authorized to get started. However, more are expected to be cleared in the coming weeks. RELATED: Schools Call on Lawmakers to Ban College Sports Betting

