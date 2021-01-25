Business
Who tends to go up and down this week?
The Detroit Pistons have had another great week if you’re happy with their loss. The tank is doing well, actually, as Detroit are the worst team in the league but don’t play like that.
They keep losing, of course (and that’s a good thing, remember), but they do so in competition and often with youngsters playing great minutes.
As long as this continues, Detroit Pistons fans will be happy, especially if we end up with the top pick.
The Detroit Pistons have lost four games this week but things are going…. dare I say…. good?
Here are the trends from a week that saw four Pistons losses, improved lottery odds, and a few veterans turning into spares.
Detroit Pistons trends after this week
Too early to call
Sekou Doumbouya and Svi Mykhailiuk both had great games against the Philadelphia 76ers, but it’s still too early to say they’re moving in the right direction.
The two had minutes because Blake griffin and Derrick Rose were seated, something I would like to see more of as the season progresses.
There’s no reason to play Blake Griffin in back-to-back games, especially when he registers 33 minutes per game while playing.
Hopefully Dwane Casey will continue to take advantage of these opportunities to give Sekou and Svi more minutes, as the Pistons really need to know what they have in those two.
Mykhailiuk is in the final year of his contract and Detroit has to see what they have as they try to decide to sign him again.
Hopefully this trend continues, and next week these two will be in the buy section of the Pistons Exchange.
