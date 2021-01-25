ASX follows ‘dizzying optimism’ on Wall Street, despite risk of ‘short-term’ setback

The local stock market kicked off its shortened trading week, ahead of Australia Day, with slight gains.

By 1:10 p.m. AEDT, the benchmark ASX 200 had risen (+ 0.4 pc) to 6,826 points. The broader index of all ordinaries increased (+ 0.5 pc) to stand at 7,112.

Both indices were trading near an 11-month high, roughly where they were in the very early stages of coronavirus sales.

Some of the top performing ASX stocks were Fortescue Metals (+ 4.6%), Kogan (+ 2.7%), IDP Education (+ 4.3%), Appen (+ 2.8%) and Nearmap (+ 4 , 6%).

On the other hand, shares of Lynas Rare Earths (-4.7pc), Ampol (-4.6pc), Webjet (-3.1pc), Flight Center (-3pc) and South32 (-2.2pc) have suffered heavy falls.

The Australian dollar was flat at 77.18 US cents.

The local currency has traded in a narrow range (between 76.4 and 78 cents US) in recent weeks, said Joseph Capurso, currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank.

“In our opinion, a breakout to the top is most likely in the coming weeks due to high commodity prices,” he said.

“However, not all risks facing the Australian dollar are on the upside.

“The risk of a decline in Chinese steel production in 2021 to help meet the Chinese government’s goal of net zero emissions by 2060 may weigh on iron ore demand and the Australian dollar.”

ASX facing a “ short-term ” decline in 2021

The Australian market’s gains on Monday came despite a string of pessimistic pandemic headlines in recent days, which overseas markets were unable to ignore.

Hong Kong imposed its first lockdown as the number of coronavirus infections skyrocketed, the British Prime Minister said his country’s new strain of COVID-19 could carry a greater risk of death, and AstraZeneca will ship less doses of its vaccine to the European Union than anticipated due to supply chain issues.

However, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine for use in Australia.

It came after Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said overseas shortages of this particular vaccine were unlikely to affect the vaccine’s planned rollout in Australia in February.

“Global and Australian stocks are vulnerable to a correction, but so far this has been limited to brief breaks followed by good news pushing them higher,” wrote AMP Capital chief economist Shane. Oliver in a note.

“The risk of a short-term pullback remains, although February is often a weak month in the first year of a new US president.

“Beyond the near-term uncertainties, we continue to see stocks soar this year due to the reopening, recovery and easy money with the ASX 200 likely to hit 7200 [points] by the end of the year. “

This would mark a new record for the stock index, and the ASX will need to jump more than 5% to reach that level.

Impeachment could delay US economic recovery

The first gains in the Australian market come after the mixed performance of Wall Street on Friday.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq rose by a tiny fraction (+ 0.1 pc), to close at a record 13,543 points. It was the only American index to have posted gains.

The Dow Jones fell (-0.6pc) to 30997 and the S&P 500 slipped (-0.3pc) to 3842. However, they are both trading near record highs.

ANZ Australian Director of Economics David Plank has warned that investors, especially in the United States, may be overly optimistic.

“In the United States, in the short term, there are concerns that the former president [Donald] Trump’s impeachment trial could prevent further pandemic relief and shaping from being provided [Joe] Biden’s long-term investment plans, ”he said.

President Biden urged the US Congress to pass its largest stimulus package yet (worth $ 1.9 trillion) to help the United States recover from the pandemic.

His plan is likely to meet stiff opposition from Senate Republicans, after several high-ranking members of the party expressed their opposition to the high price.

“In the meantime, it’s difficult to get an accurate reading of the pace of US growth,” Mr. Plank said.

“Our analysis is that conditions are difficult despite exorbitant optimism and that the framework around private consumption is weakening.

“It seems that the expectations and positive developments in international trade mask the weakness of the current domestic environment.”

Meanwhile, Dr Oliver believes Australia’s currency and equity market will benefit from a Biden presidency, especially if Democrats increase corporate taxes in the United States.

He said the main implications would be “a stronger US economy which will benefit the Australian economy; an advantage for Australian companies exposed to the US (such as wine and building materials companies); a stronger relationship and more consistent with the United States “.

AMP Capital’s chief economist also said President Biden would likely ease the US’s “trade war with China in favor of a more diplomatic and committed approach to addressing issues that will be less negative for China. Australia”.

Inflation is expected to rise

Spot gold rose (+ 0.1 pc) to US $ 1,854.88 an ounce.

Brent futures were down (-0.3pc) to US $ 55.26 per barrel. This was in addition to Friday’s strong losses (-1.1 pc) on the oil markets.

Iron ore fell (-0.9 pc) to US $ 169.97 per tonne, around its highest price since August 2011.

On Wednesday, the Bureau of Statistics (ABS) will release its inflation figures for the December quarter of this week.

According to economists polled by Reuters, the consumer price index (CPI) will have risen 0.7% since September.

In comparison, the CPI jumped (+ 1.6 pc) over the three months ending in September, compared to the previous quarter, under the effect of the end of free temporary childcare services and the increase gasoline prices.

Inflation will again be “magnified in large part by child care costs,” said Craig James, chief economist at CommSec.

“Seasonal effects will also influence the prices of domestic vacation travel, tobacco and pharmaceuticals,” he said.

Investors will also be watching tech stocks closely, as the big tech companies on Wall Street prepare to release their quarterly results this week.

Microsoft is expected to release its results on Wednesday (Australian time), followed by Facebook, Apple and Tesla on Thursday morning.