Net profits of securities firms increase by more than 40%





ATTRACTING INVESTORS:

Brokerage firm commission income climbed 61.1% due to significant increase in revenue on TAIEX, Taiwan Stock Exchange said Taiwanese securities companies’ net profit rose more than 40% last year from a year earlier due to the boom in the domestic stock market due to foreign investment, the stock exchange said on Saturday. of Taiwan (TWSE). The sector’s overall net profit amounted to NT $ 58.46 billion (US $ 2.06 billion), up 43.51% from the previous year, according to exchange data. Last year, TAIEX climbed 2,735.39 points, or 22.8%, led by the high-tech sector. As more and more investors flocked to the prosecution, total turnover rose to NT $ 49.16 trillion, up sharply from NT $ 29.06 trillion in 2019. Photo: CNA Due to the significant increase in turnover, commission income of brokerage firms rose 61.1% from the previous year, the exchange said. Aggregate net profit of integrated securities companies increased 40.63% from the previous year to NT $ 51.30 billion, while combined net profit of dedicated securities houses increased by 75.81% to NT $ 2.11 billion, according to data. In Taiwan, integrated investment firms are allowed to engage in a wide range of activities that include brokerage, proprietary trading and underwriting, while dedicated securities brokers can only trade and carry out stock transactions. Due to the recovery of TAIEX last year, the net profit of proprietary trading companies increased by 4.97% compared to the previous year, and the net profit of those in the underwriting sector increased. of 29.35%, the exchange said. However, the aggregate net profit of securities firms last month fell 6.02% from the previous month to NT $ 8.61 billion, and the net profit of proprietary trading companies fell by 43. 95% month on month due to relatively weak growth in TAIEX. TAIEX rose 6.97% last month, up from 9.38% increase in November of last year, while revenue rose 28.94% to $ 6.19 trillion NT, according to the data. Last month, the aggregate net profit of integrated securities companies fell 6.85% to NT $ 7.92 billion, and that of dedicated securities houses rose 2.43% to NT $ 211 million, according to the data.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos