Is value investing coming back from the dead?

The story of Tony dye has become folklore in some corners of the markets. Two decades ago, the once-hired fund manager quit his role as chief investment officer of Phillips & Drew and flew to the Bahamas to fish for bonefish rather than the undervalued stocks that made its name.

The fund manager had by then become infamous as the City of London’s biggest bear, insisting the stock market was in a once-in-a-century fad. Her performance withered, clients left in droves, and eventually Dye and Phillips & Drew decided a divorce was the best outcome – just weeks before the bubble burst.

Dye quickly became an iconic victim of the dot-com bubble, and his defenestration marked a renaissance for his school of “value” investing, which focused on finding unjustly cheap and unloved stocks.

Whisper it softly, but maybe Ted Aronson will turn out to be Tony Dye of this cycle?

Mr. Aronson is another well-known value investor, whose hedge fund AJO Partners threw in the towel last October. By that time, its assets under management had grown from over $ 30 billion in 2007 to around $ 10 billion, with value stocks, on the one hand, experiencing their worst underperformance in two centuries.

“The value drought – the longest on record – is at the heart of our challenge,” Aronson wrote in his farewell letter to investors. “We still believe there is a future for value investing; unfortunately, the future is unlikely to come soon enough – for us. “

However, as Dye showed 20 years ago, the forced retirement of once-praised fund managers whose contact appears to have abandoned them is often a counter indicator. Since Mr. Aronson stepped off the scene, the MSCI Global Value Stock Index has climbed nearly 16 percent, compared to the benchmark’s 11 percent gain. Indeed, since mid-October, value stocks have even beaten the very technological Nasdaq index.

Of course, this comes after a remarkably long and painful delay. Value stocks have seen brief returns before, only to see them disappear. Many investors believed that the once-sacred value strategy would rebound in 2020, only to see it defeated by the pandemic.

A similar theme played out in the smaller actions. These have historically outperformed larger stocks, but have also spent much of the last decade in the niche. The pain in small caps has not been as severe, widespread and long as that suffered by value stocks, but it has been notable nonetheless.

When BlackRock launched a small cap value ETF last fall, it naturally aroused a bit of cheerfulness in the investment community. It was hard to think of anything more against the times of the market. Highlighting the skepticism, the iShares Factors US Small Cap Value ETF – with the symbol SVAL – raised only $ 45 million in assets.

There is a long and despicable history of fund launches marking the peak of a market cycle. But BlackRock’s decision to launch one that sits squarely at the intersection of the two most hated areas of the stock market seems to have been the rare case of a timed down.

Since launching in late October, SVAL has climbed 38%, nearly double the gains of the New York Stock Exchange’s Fang + Index, which includes stock market darlings such as Tesla, Netflix and Amazon, or equivalents. Chinese, Baidu and Alibaba. More generally, US small caps have already grown by more than 8% in 2021.

The question is, is this the start of a lasting and powerful renaissance – as happened after Dye left for Phillips & Drew – or some other frustrating false head?

Judging by reams of investment research, it looks like Wall Street thinks it’s the first. Bank of America fund managers’ latest survey reveals investors agree and have never been more confident that the two old-fashioned investment approaches will come back into fashion. Unanimity is enough to take even an optimistic pause.

Much rests on expectations of massive fiscal madness in the United States, a global economy regaining momentum in 2021 and rising bond yields denting the shine of rate-sensitive growth stocks. There are also authentic secular trends that challenge many industries currently rated as value, and for many small businesses squeezed by giant rivals.

But after the nightmare of the past decade, who would blame the followers of value and small cap investing for justified optimism?

