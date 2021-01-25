ETF trading increases on European stock exchanges

Interested in ETFs? Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis, and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs.

European stock exchanges saw a sharp rise in ETF trading, as the increase in turnover was boosted by a partial transition to trading on the stock exchange.

The London Stock Exchange announced a 50% year-over-year increase in its order book volume for exchange-traded funds, commodities and notes to £ 154.8 billion in 2020, far exceeding a 5.9% increase in total market revenue.

Deutsche Börse Frankfurt Unveiled Even Larger 58% Increase in Revenue from Exchange Traded Products on its Xetra Trading Platform to € 214.4 Billion, Comfortably Above a Rise 22.6% of share transactions.

Overall, ETF volumes on the stock market in Europe rose 46% to $ 828 billion last year, according to data from BlackRock which excludes other ETPs.

The US asset manager said this was in part due to a 22% jump in overall European ETF trading to $ 2.8 billion, as the ETF industry continues to grow rapidly and the markets volatiles of the past year had driven up trading volumes.

However, the growth seen by companies like LSE and Deutsche Börse was also due to a partial transition to stock exchange trading, which accounted for 30% of European ETF turnover last year, up from 25% in 2019. , BlackRock said. .

“I would never have considered making a large $ 30-40 million trade through the exchange, but it looks like people are gaining the courage to do it,” said Peter Sleep, Senior Portfolio Manager at Seven Investment Management.

Sander Van Nugteren, managing director of BlackRock’s iShares global markets team, said the European ETF business landscape is more like the better-developed US market, where around 60% of business is done via “counter” or via a multilateral trading system that offers “request to quote” protocols, such as those operated by Tradeweb and Bloomberg.

“The industry is definitely maturing. We are seeing funds grow in size, we are starting to see more stock trading. More people see liquidity [on exchanges] the more it gets stronger, ”said Van Nugteren.

“With the increase in transparency, investors have become more comfortable with trading on the stock exchange.”

Request-for-Quote facilities are electronic trading platforms that funnel transactions into order management systems, where an algorithm fills the order based on pre-defined rules, usually within a fraction of a second.

OTC transactions consist of soliciting prices, usually by telephone, from several market makers and settling the resulting trade bilaterally.

The benefits of trading on the stock exchange include the aggregation of liquidity from different providers, central clearing and anonymity, Van Nugteren said.

However, OTC and RFQ trading has always been better suited for settling large trades.

Mr Sleep said that was now starting to change as higher trading volumes on ETFs meant market makers were more comfortable taking exposures.

“Previously, only small retail volumes went public. Anything that was big, $ 3 million to $ 4 million and over, was usually off the market to try to get the best price, ”he said.

“But more and more people are looking to do their big trades through exchanges and, due to the higher volumes, market makers are able to quickly hedge and hedge their positioning, and that feeds on itself. .

German online robo-advisers and online banking platforms, both of which have heavily promoted ETFs, appear to prefer trading on the stock market in particular, Sleep added.

Ivan Gilmore, head of exchange traded products at LSE, said the exchanges were largely increasing their trading share at the expense of the OTC market.

“We are seeing a shift from OTC trading to spot trading, like exchanges and RFQs,” he said. “People appreciate the pre-trade transparency that the use of an order book brings [with on-exchange trading]. It’s anonymous and people compete against each other to come up with their best deals, and there is the benefit of central clearing and not having to worry about settlement risk. “

“The more traffic on the stock exchange, the more people will use this method of trading,” said Gilmore, with increasing liquidity facilitating even larger trades.

More generally, he believed that total ETF trading volumes would continue to rise, as retail investors shifted from mutual funds and institutions increasingly used ETFs as a tactical liquidity buffer within their portfolios and favored the “targeted” exposure of an ETF versus the “blunt” instrument of futures.

Overall, ETP trading accounted for a record 12.4% of backlog volume on the LSE last year, up from 8.7% in 2019, and 12.5% ​​of revenue at Deutsche Börse, against 10%.

The three most traded commodities in London were iShares ETPs followed by the S&P 500 (CSSPX), FTSE 100 (ISF) and the price of gold (IGLN), with the latter growing 157 percent in daily revenue per year.

New issues have gone from 191 products to 195, which “shows that Brexit has not had an impact in this area,” said Mr Gilmore.

The LSE had 1,603 listed FTEs, at the end of the year, just a shade below Deutsche Börse’s 1,618, which saw a rise of 113 products in 2020.