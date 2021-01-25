Israel’s incredible shrinking car heads to Tel Aviv Stock Exchange





City Transformer, the Israeli company behind a car that can shrink to squeeze into parking lots, said on Sunday it was heading to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in early March. An initial public offering is scheduled for the start of the second quarter of 2021, with an enterprise value of NIS 450 to 600 million ($ 137 to 183 million), it said in a statement. .

The company said that so far it has raised 35 million shekels ($ 10 million) in funding, including grants from the Ministry of Energy and the Israel Innovation Authority, a government agency. which stimulates industrial research and development. Receive Start-Up Israel’s Daily Start-Up by Email and Never Miss Our Best Stories Free Sign Up Its CT-1 electric car is 2.49 meters long and 1.4 meters wide, but can reduce its wheelbase to just one meter for easy parking or maneuvering in traffic. Inside there is room for a driver and another adult, seated in tandem. Alternatively, the passenger seat can accommodate two children. The passenger compartment does not shrink or change shape as the wheelbase shrinks. City Transformer said it hopes to achieve European certification for the CT-1 by the end of the year and that the first examples of the size-change car will hit Israeli roads in 2022. Israel follows the standards of European Certification for Vehicles and CT -1 is seeking qualification as a quadricycle, “a category that facilitates the rapid entry of the company into the European market”, said the CEO of the company Asaf Formoza in a statement. The vehicle travels up to 45 kilometers per hour (28 mph) in narrow mode and up to 90 km / h in wide mode. It remains a static length of 2.35 meters and can travel 100 to 150 kilometers (62 to 93 miles) on a single charge. City Transformer claims that four of its CT-1s can fit into the parking space of a regular vehicle. Screenshot of a video by Asaf Formoza, CEO of City Transformer. (Youtube) “Billions of people living and working in cities will be offered a new efficient and green mobility alternative: an alternative that combines the benefits of safety and comfort of driving a car, with the advantages of parking, maneuvering and associated savings. to the use of a motorcycle, ”Formoza said in a statement. This, without the existing shortcomings of the car and the motorcycle. ” The first vehicles produced will be manufactured by the German Roding Automobile; most of the future production will also be carried out by a third party. The CT-1 was named in TIME magazines’ 2020 annual list of 100 Best Inventions that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what’s possible.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos