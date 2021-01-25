Boohoo buys Debenhams for $ 55million as it prepares to sell other brands’ fashion for the first time





O Fashion giant nline Boohoo made a major strategic shift today by purchasing the Debenhams brand and declaring that it will offer its sophisticated sales platform to other brands for the first time. Boohoo is paying $ 55 million to buy Debenhams from the directors who have run it since its recent collapse. The deal does not include the remaining stores, which are now likely to be dismantled and sold to the Mike Ashleys Frasers group. He put an end to the Debenhams brand from the main streets, where it first appeared in London in 1778. So far, Boohoo has only sold its own brands, which include Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing, as well as others that it has purchased from directors such as Karen Millen and Oasis. But now it’s about using the Debenhams department store format to allow other brands that it doesn’t own to put their clothes and home items on the Boohoo online shopping platform. The move could allow small fashion brands to access Boohoos’ sophisticated digital technologies and gain access to huge markets. It also extends Boohoo far beyond its origins in fast fashion and into an older client group, as well as new lines such as housewares and makeup. Debenhams receives around 300 million visits to its website per year, already making it one of the top 10 online retailers in the UK. Boohoo said it will rebuild and relaunch the site, opening it up to third-party fashion brands as the fashion, beauty, sports and home market. It will start with Debenhams’ own brands, also working with old store franchise brands, before adding new ones to the mix. John Lyttle, CEO of Boohoo, said: We have developed a successful multi-brand platform that continues to disrupt the markets in which we operate. This acquisition represents an exciting strategic opportunity to transform our target market through the creation of an online marketplace that leverages the awareness and traffic of Debenhams through the development of beauty and fashion partnerships connecting brands to consumers. One of Debenham’s successes in recent years has been her push for beauty and has been a major reason for Boohoos’ decision to close the deal. This was also a major driver of Nexts’ past interest in the tender for Debenhams. Next already had beauty partnerships with Debenhams. Boohoo will inherit 6 million buyers and 1.4 million of those who have signed up for the Debenhams Beauty Club. When it comes to fashion, Boohoo will inherit the Debenham stable of brands for a demographic older than the one Boohoo is used to: Maine, Mantaray, Principles and Faith. Boohoo will relaunch on the Boohoo technology platform in about a year. It will finance the acquisition with its existing cash reserves, currently 386.9 million. No Debenhams stock or store is included in the transaction. Related In the fiscal year ended August 31, 2020, Debenhams’ online business generated sales of around € 400 million, of which a quarter came from its Fashion and Housewares Marketplace and another quarter of his own fashion brand. Beauty accounted for around a fifth of sales, with the remainder coming from third-party brands operating wholesale through Debenhams. This last part of the business will not continue under Boohoos ownership. The sale will bring some value to investment firms that bought Debenhams in 2019 when it was last taken into administration. The include Silver Point, Golden Tree and Barclays.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos