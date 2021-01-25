Business
Acron Groups production grows 7% in 2020 London Stock Exchange: AKRN
25 January 2021
Acron Groups production up 7% in 2020
Consolidated group exit
(including operating results for Acron, Dorogobuzh,
and North-Western Phosphorous Company)
|Product, 000 t
|2020
|2019
|YOY,%
|MINERAL FERTILIZERS
|Ammonia
|2,729
|2,583
|5.7%
|Incl. internal consumption
|2,617
|2 291
|Nitrogen fertilizers, including
|4,707
|4 933
|-4.6%
|Incl. internal consumption
|690
|1,127
|A
|2,430
|1,951
|24.6%
|Incl. internal consumption
|213
|408
|Urea
|1180
|1,253
|-5.8%
|Incl. internal consumption
|477
|719
|Incl. granulated urea
|485
|549
|-11.7%
|Incl. internal consumption
|16
|15
|Incl. granulated urea
|261
|0
|To the top
|Incl. internal consumption
|26
|0
|UAN
|1,096
|1,729
|-36.6%
|Complex fertilizers, including
|2 372
|2,026
|17.1%
|Incl. internal consumption
|52
|36
|NPK
|2 236
|1,892
|18.2%
|Incl. internal consumption
|52
|36
|Bulk mixes
|136
|133
|1.8%
|Total commercial production for mineral fertilizers
|6,448
|6,087
|5.9%
|INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS
|Organic compounds, including
|423
|485
|-12.9%
|Incl. internal consumption
|213
|248
|Methanol
|98
|106
|-7.8%
|Incl. internal consumption
|78
|91
|Formalin
|151
|173
|-12.8%
|Incl. internal consumption
|131
|155
|Urea-formaldehyde resins
|174
|206
|-15.4%
|Incl. internal consumption
|4
|2
|Inorganic compounds, comprising:
|1,035
|842
|23.0%
|Low density, technical grade AN
|318
|189
|68.3%
|Industrial urea
|140
|131
|6.4%
|Calcium carbonate
|515
|466
|10.5%
|Liquid carbon dioxide
|55
|48
|16.3%
|Argon
|seven
|seven
|-5.1%
|Total commercial production for industrial products
|1,245
|1,079
|15.4%
|PHOSPHATE INPUTS
|Apatite concentrate
|1,182
|1,084
|9.0%
|Incl. internal consumption
|900
|792
|Total commercial production for apatite concentrate
|283
|292
|-3.3%
|TOTAL COMMERCIAL OUTPUT
|7 976
|7 458
|6.9%
Note:
Commercial production is production less than internal consumption.
Acrons Chairman of the Board of Directors Alexander Popov commented on the results:
Despite the pandemic, Acron Group set a new record in 2020, increasing its commercial production by 7% to almost 8 million tonnes, which is fully in line with the plan we presented a year ago. This has been made possible by government action in most countries to ensure an uninterrupted supply of mineral fertilizers to farmers, as well as by the responsible and coordinated response against coronaviruses mounted by Group employees.
In 2020, Acron Group also completed three investment projects: the construction of a new 135,000 tpa nitric acid unit, the construction of a 700,000 tpa urea granulation unit and the modernization of the Ammonia-4 unit, bringing its capacity to 900,000 tpa. . The Urea-6 + project, currently underway and scheduled for completion in Q2 2021, will increase unit capacity by 520,000 tpy. We are confident that Acron Groups production will continue to grow. Our plan is to produce 8.4 million tonnes of commercial products by 2021.
Performance analysis
In 2020, the total commercial production of the Acron group increased by 7% to 7,976,000 tonnes. This increase was mainly due to the upgrades of the Dorogobuzh ammonia unit at the end of 2019, which increased the capacity of the units and contributed to the increase in the production of all ammonia products.
The Group’s mineral fertilizer production increased 6% to 6,448,000 tonnes last year. Production of industrial products increased by 15% to 1,245,000 tonnes thanks to the Group’s success in promoting industrial-grade ammonium nitrate on international markets. Production of industrial grade ammonium nitrate increased 68% to 318,000 tonnes.
In 2020, the Group’s ammonia production increased by 6% to 2,729,000 tonnes and the volume of ammonia transformed into finished products rose from 89% to 96%. Upgrades of the Ammonia-4 unit at Veliky Novgorod, successfully completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, increased the capacity of the units by 70,000 tpa and provided an opportunity to further increase production of based products. ammonia.
Acron Group’s agricultural grade ammonium nitrate production increased by 25% in 2020 to 2,430,000 tonnes. Agricultural urea production was 1,180,000 tonnes, including 261,000 tonnes of granulated urea, a new product that the Group started producing last year following the launch of the urea granulation unit. Due to the weak UAN pricing environment, we reduced UAN production by 37% to 1,096,000 tonnes.
The Group’s production of complex fertilizers increased by 17% to 2,372,000 tonnes, supported by both strong demand and an increase in the production of basic phosphate apatite concentrate at the Oleniy Ruchey mine. During the period considered the production of apatite concentrate increased by 9% to 1,182,000 tonnes.
Market trends
In the fourth quarter of 2020, global urea prices remained as high as at the end of the third quarter of 2020 due to strong demand from India, rising global gas prices and the recovery of the market. demand in the industrial segment. The start of 2021 sees further growth in urea prices fueled by strong seasonal demand in Europe and the United States and the limited amount of urea available for Chinese exports. These factors are expected to support high urea prices throughout the first quarter.
Like urea, ammonium nitrate prices remained high from the end of the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2020, while UAN prices remained low due to weak seasonal demand in the states. United, UAN’s main market. The beginning of 2021 sees rapid growth in prices for ammonium nitrate and UAN, mainly due to rising prices for urea and stronger seasonal demand for these products in the northern hemisphere.
NPK prices increased in the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly due to the significant increase in DAP prices. The premium over the basket of commodities was 15% to 20%.
Average indicative prices, USD / t, FOB Baltic / Black Sea
|T42020
|Q32020
|T42019
|T42020 /
Q32020
change
|T42020 /
T42019
change
|NPK 16-16-16
|262
|253
|270
|3.7%
|-3.2%
|A
|166
|162
|179
|2.7%
|-7.0%
|UAN
|119
|114
|137
|4.3%
|-13.3%
|Urea
|234
|231
|216
|1.4%
|8.4%
|Ammonia
|211
|186
|225
|13.2%
|-6.2%
|2020
|2019
|2020/2019
|NPK 16-16-16
|256
|296
|-13.5%
|A
|167
|189
|-11.4%
|UAN
|125
|149
|-15.9%
|Urea
|222
|240
|-7.1%
|Ammonia
|204
|235
|-13.2%
Media contacts:
Sergey Dorofeev
Anastasia gromova
Tatiana Smirnova
Public relations
Telephone: +7 (495) 7770865 (ext. 5196)
Investor contacts:
Ilya Popov
Investor Relations
Telephone: +7 (495) 7457745 (ext. 5252)
Background information
Acron Group is one of the leading producers of vertically integrated mineral fertilizers in Russia and the world, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and in the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in the Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It has a 100% owned transport and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acrons’ subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the Prairie Evaporite potassium salt deposit, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also owns a minority stake (19.8%) in the Polish group Grupa Azoty SA, one of the largest producers of chemicals in Europe.
In 2019, the Group sold 7.6 million tonnes of main products to 78 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.
In 2019, the Group recorded consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 114,835 million (USD 1,774 million) and net profit of RUB 24,786 million (USD 383 million). Acrons shares are listed on the Moscow Stock Exchange’s Level 1 listing and its global certificates of deposit are traded on the London Stock Exchange (symbol AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.
For more information on Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]