Acron Groups production grows 7% in 2020 London Stock Exchange: AKRN

25 January 2021

Acron Groups production up 7% in 2020

Consolidated group exit

(including operating results for Acron, Dorogobuzh,

and North-Western Phosphorous Company)

Product, 000 t 2020 2019 YOY,% MINERAL FERTILIZERS Ammonia 2,729 2,583 5.7% Incl. internal consumption 2,617 2 291 Nitrogen fertilizers, including 4,707 4 933 -4.6% Incl. internal consumption 690 1,127 A 2,430 1,951 24.6% Incl. internal consumption 213 408 Urea 1180 1,253 -5.8% Incl. internal consumption 477 719 Incl. granulated urea 485 549 -11.7% Incl. internal consumption 16 15 Incl. granulated urea 261 0 To the top Incl. internal consumption 26 0 UAN 1,096 1,729 -36.6% Complex fertilizers, including 2 372 2,026 17.1% Incl. internal consumption 52 36 NPK 2 236 1,892 18.2% Incl. internal consumption 52 36 Bulk mixes 136 133 1.8% Total commercial production for mineral fertilizers 6,448 6,087 5.9% INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS Organic compounds, including 423 485 -12.9% Incl. internal consumption 213 248 Methanol 98 106 -7.8% Incl. internal consumption 78 91 Formalin 151 173 -12.8% Incl. internal consumption 131 155 Urea-formaldehyde resins 174 206 -15.4% Incl. internal consumption 4 2 Inorganic compounds, comprising: 1,035 842 23.0% Low density, technical grade AN 318 189 68.3% Industrial urea 140 131 6.4% Calcium carbonate 515 466 10.5% Liquid carbon dioxide 55 48 16.3% Argon seven seven -5.1% Total commercial production for industrial products 1,245 1,079 15.4% PHOSPHATE INPUTS Apatite concentrate 1,182 1,084 9.0% Incl. internal consumption 900 792 Total commercial production for apatite concentrate 283 292 -3.3% TOTAL COMMERCIAL OUTPUT 7 976 7 458 6.9%

Note:

Commercial production is production less than internal consumption.

Acrons Chairman of the Board of Directors Alexander Popov commented on the results:

Despite the pandemic, Acron Group set a new record in 2020, increasing its commercial production by 7% to almost 8 million tonnes, which is fully in line with the plan we presented a year ago. This has been made possible by government action in most countries to ensure an uninterrupted supply of mineral fertilizers to farmers, as well as by the responsible and coordinated response against coronaviruses mounted by Group employees.

In 2020, Acron Group also completed three investment projects: the construction of a new 135,000 tpa nitric acid unit, the construction of a 700,000 tpa urea granulation unit and the modernization of the Ammonia-4 unit, bringing its capacity to 900,000 tpa. . The Urea-6 + project, currently underway and scheduled for completion in Q2 2021, will increase unit capacity by 520,000 tpy. We are confident that Acron Groups production will continue to grow. Our plan is to produce 8.4 million tonnes of commercial products by 2021.

Performance analysis

In 2020, the total commercial production of the Acron group increased by 7% to 7,976,000 tonnes. This increase was mainly due to the upgrades of the Dorogobuzh ammonia unit at the end of 2019, which increased the capacity of the units and contributed to the increase in the production of all ammonia products.

The Group’s mineral fertilizer production increased 6% to 6,448,000 tonnes last year. Production of industrial products increased by 15% to 1,245,000 tonnes thanks to the Group’s success in promoting industrial-grade ammonium nitrate on international markets. Production of industrial grade ammonium nitrate increased 68% to 318,000 tonnes.

In 2020, the Group’s ammonia production increased by 6% to 2,729,000 tonnes and the volume of ammonia transformed into finished products rose from 89% to 96%. Upgrades of the Ammonia-4 unit at Veliky Novgorod, successfully completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, increased the capacity of the units by 70,000 tpa and provided an opportunity to further increase production of based products. ammonia.

Acron Group’s agricultural grade ammonium nitrate production increased by 25% in 2020 to 2,430,000 tonnes. Agricultural urea production was 1,180,000 tonnes, including 261,000 tonnes of granulated urea, a new product that the Group started producing last year following the launch of the urea granulation unit. Due to the weak UAN pricing environment, we reduced UAN production by 37% to 1,096,000 tonnes.

The Group’s production of complex fertilizers increased by 17% to 2,372,000 tonnes, supported by both strong demand and an increase in the production of basic phosphate apatite concentrate at the Oleniy Ruchey mine. During the period considered the production of apatite concentrate increased by 9% to 1,182,000 tonnes.

Market trends

In the fourth quarter of 2020, global urea prices remained as high as at the end of the third quarter of 2020 due to strong demand from India, rising global gas prices and the recovery of the market. demand in the industrial segment. The start of 2021 sees further growth in urea prices fueled by strong seasonal demand in Europe and the United States and the limited amount of urea available for Chinese exports. These factors are expected to support high urea prices throughout the first quarter.

Like urea, ammonium nitrate prices remained high from the end of the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2020, while UAN prices remained low due to weak seasonal demand in the states. United, UAN’s main market. The beginning of 2021 sees rapid growth in prices for ammonium nitrate and UAN, mainly due to rising prices for urea and stronger seasonal demand for these products in the northern hemisphere.

NPK prices increased in the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly due to the significant increase in DAP prices. The premium over the basket of commodities was 15% to 20%.

Average indicative prices, USD / t, FOB Baltic / Black Sea

T42020 Q32020 T42019 T42020 /

Q32020

change T42020 /

T42019

change NPK 16-16-16 262 253 270 3.7% -3.2% A 166 162 179 2.7% -7.0% UAN 119 114 137 4.3% -13.3% Urea 234 231 216 1.4% 8.4% Ammonia 211 186 225 13.2% -6.2%

2020 2019 2020/2019 NPK 16-16-16 256 296 -13.5% A 167 189 -11.4% UAN 125 149 -15.9% Urea 222 240 -7.1% Ammonia 204 235 -13.2%

Media contacts:

Sergey Dorofeev

Anastasia gromova

Tatiana Smirnova

Public relations

Telephone: +7 (495) 7770865 (ext. 5196)

Investor contacts:

Ilya Popov

Investor Relations

Telephone: +7 (495) 7457745 (ext. 5252)

Background information

Acron Group is one of the leading producers of vertically integrated mineral fertilizers in Russia and the world, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and in the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in the Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It has a 100% owned transport and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acrons’ subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the Prairie Evaporite potassium salt deposit, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also owns a minority stake (19.8%) in the Polish group Grupa Azoty SA, one of the largest producers of chemicals in Europe.

In 2019, the Group sold 7.6 million tonnes of main products to 78 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2019, the Group recorded consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 114,835 million (USD 1,774 million) and net profit of RUB 24,786 million (USD 383 million). Acrons shares are listed on the Moscow Stock Exchange’s Level 1 listing and its global certificates of deposit are traded on the London Stock Exchange (symbol AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.

For more information on Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.