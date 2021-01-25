Toshiba surges ahead of return to number one on Japanese stock exchange





TOKYO – Toshiba shares climbed nearly 17% on Monday as investors hoped the Japanese conglomerate’s return to the top section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange would lead to increased demand for its shares from index funds. Toshiba’s share price jumped nearly 500 points to close at 3,460 yen, a five-month high. This was the largest daily increase in the share price as a percentage since July 2017. The performance follows Friday’s announcement that Toshiba is expected to return to the Tokyo Market First Section on January 29. The first section, aimed at large, established companies, includes over 2,000 tradable stocks – about 60% of all quotes on the exchange. Daily trade for the first section totals approximately 2.5 trillion yen ($ 24 billion). Toshiba’s return to the first section will also give it the opportunity to join the Topix index, which could help attract money from passive funds that most often follow a market index or portfolio. Toshiba was demoted to the second section of the TSE in 2017, and was even on the verge of being deregistered, after an accounting scandal and massive revenue losses. Its shares were removed from both the main benchmark Nikkei Stock Average and the broader Topix index. TSE’s decision to return Toshiba to its first section – in response to a request made by the company last year – underscores the company’s efforts to restructure its business and improve its corporate culture. The company has pulled out of unprofitable businesses such as televisions, personal computers and nuclear operations in the United States while seeking to reduce its procurement costs and workforce. Toshiba has announced plans to spend 1 trillion yen on expanding its business over the next five years, with the goal of increasing operating profit to 400 billion yen for the year ending March 2026, or more than three times the forecasts for this financial year. However, Toshiba is also facing pressure from activist shareholders such as Effissimo Capital Management of Singapore and US hedge fund Farallon Capital Management. The company has agreed to hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, at the request of the two major shareholders, by the end of April. Effissimo, Toshiba’s largest shareholder, is calling for an investigation into the company’s annual meeting of shareholders held in July 2020, asking whether the meeting was conducted fairly. Meanwhile, Farallon believes Toshiba’s aggressive investment strategy, outlined in its medium-term business plan, needs to be reassessed.







