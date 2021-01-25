Google commits $ 150 million to promote coronavirus vaccine education, opens space for business as vaccination sites





Google will provide more than $ 150 million to promote education about the coronavirus vaccine and open Google Spaces to serve as vaccination sites, the company said Monday. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company has helped more than 100 government agencies and global non-governmental organizations since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year. DIFFERENT AMAZON CLAIMS SHE NEVER HELPED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WITH VACCINE DISTRIBUTION EFFORTS “Today, we are announcing an additional $ 100 million in advertising grants for the CDC Foundation, the World Health Organization and nonprofits around the world,” said Pichai. “We will invest an additional $ 50 million in partnership with public health agencies to reach underserved people with vaccine content and information.” Pichai said the company’s efforts “will focus heavily on equitable access to vaccines,” saying data in the United States shows that “people of color and those in rural communities do not have access to the vaccine at the same. pace than other groups ”. “Help, google.org committed $ 5 million in grants to organizations addressing racial and geographic disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations, ”said Pichai, including the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at the Morehouse School of Medicine, as well as the CDC Foundation . At the same time, in order to help with vaccination efforts, Google announced that from the United States, it will make Google facilities, such as buildings, parking lots and open spaces, available as needed. “These sites will be open to anyone eligible for the vaccine based on national and local guidelines,” Pichai said. In their effort, Google said it would partner with health care provider One Medical and public health authorities to open sites in Los Angeles and California’s San Francisco Bay Area; Kirkland, Washington; and New York, with nationwide expansion plans. “We are working with local authorities to determine when sites can open based on local vaccine availability,” Pichai said. Google’s move comes after Amazon last week announced it would open a “pop-up” vaccination site in Seattle, Washington. Regarding vaccine distribution, Pichai also said that Google Cloud will help healthcare organizations, retail pharmacies, logistics companies and public sector institutions “use innovative technologies to accelerate the delivery of drugs. vaccines ”. “For example, logistics companies use our AI to optimize trucking operations by adapting to traffic or inclement weather, and to detect temperature fluctuations during transport,” Pichai explained. “Once vaccines reach their destination, our tools help facilitate pre-screening, planning and follow-up.” GOOGLE CLOSED LOON Pichai added that Google’s Intelligence Vaccine Impact Platform is helping states like New York and North Carolina “manage distribution and forecasting where vaccines, personal protective equipment and hospital staff are needed most.” . At the same time, Google, in an effort to help the public find “accurate, chronological vaccine information,” has also expanded its research information boards to more than 40 countries and in dozens of languages, and will add more in the coming week. “Well, start posting national and regional distribution information on Search so that people can easily find when they’re eligible for a vaccine,” Pichai said. Google is also expected to launch a “Get The Facts” initiative on Google and YouTube to “release authoritative vaccine information to the public”. “The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply affected all communities around the world. It has also inspired coordination between the public and private sectors, and across international borders, on a remarkable scale, ”said Pichai. “We can’t slow down now. Providing vaccines to billions of people won’t be easy, but it is one of the most important problems we will solve in our lifetime. He added: “Google will continue to assist in any way it can.”

