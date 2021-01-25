London Stock Exchange creates £ 300million trust to invest in companies hit by pandemic

The London Stock Exchange is making plans to create a £ 300million listed vehicle aimed at boosting the survival chances of businesses hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sky News has learned that David Schwimmer, Managing Director of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), has been leading discussions with key figures in the city and the Treasury about setting up an investment fund called UK Growth and Resilience Fund.

The project, which would invest mainly in unlisted companies, has been under discussion for months.

A fund management source said over the weekend that BMO Financial Group, JP Morgan Asset Management and Octopus Ventures were aligned to oversee three investment streams, focused on private equity, listed small-cap companies and the venture capital.

LSEG would not be a direct investor in the new vehicle, but would forgo most of the fees typically paid by companies listed on its stock exchanges, according to the source.

It would initially aim to raise £ 300million, but could be increased to £ 1billion, the fund manager added.

One idea being discussed would involve seed capital for an initial public offering (IPO) being provided by the coronavirus “ winners ” or by companies that have received substantial government support, such as supermarkets, online retailers or direct consumer investment platforms.

It was not known this weekend if such companies had been approached for their willingness to support the initiative.

Simon Fraser, a former Barclays board member who chairs the investor forum, has reportedly been asked to become chairman of the UK Growth and Resilience Fund.

A city figure whose views were solicited by Mr Schwimmer said the UK Growth and Resilience Fund described it as “a potentially unique opportunity to contribute to the whole government’s upgrading program. by offering investors attractive long-term returns “. .

“This could logically fit into the ‘build back better’ discourse that ministers are focusing on,” they said.

The source added that the plan’s “potential for social impact” could bring a great reputation advantage to the UK financial sector during a period when insurance companies’ row over business interruption claims risked tarnishing the industry name.

Insiders said, however, that there was no certainty that the plan Schwimmer devised would materialize.

The UK Growth and Resilience Fund’s multi-manager approach would have added a layer of complexity to the discussions, which could hurt the deliverability of the plan.

The proposed launch highlights concerns about the long-term scars in the economy and some industries that have been rocked by the continued impact of the coronavirus crisis.

While the government has provided hundreds of billions of pounds in emergency loans and guarantees, deep concern remains about corporate debt levels resulting from the pandemic and its impact on future investing activities.

The LSEG-inspired vehicle would be structured as an investment trust to allow institutional investors, wealth managers and retail investors to participate.

This would make it possible to invest in unlisted companies that might otherwise find it difficult to raise equity as they attempt to weather the pandemic.

While it is not believed that there is a specific list of companies that would be targeted for investment by the new vehicles, it is expected to look at sectors such as healthcare and technology in particular. .

Investment bankers from Barclays and Winterflood Securities, the market maker, have been involved in discussions on the project.

LSEG has been contacted for comment.-Photo: Sky News