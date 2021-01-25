Business
London Stock Exchange creates £ 300million trust to invest in companies hit by pandemic
The London Stock Exchange is making plans to create a £ 300million listed vehicle aimed at boosting the survival chances of businesses hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
Sky News has learned that David Schwimmer, Managing Director of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), has been leading discussions with key figures in the city and the Treasury about setting up an investment fund called UK Growth and Resilience Fund.
The project, which would invest mainly in unlisted companies, has been under discussion for months.
A fund management source said over the weekend that BMO Financial Group, JP Morgan Asset Management and Octopus Ventures were aligned to oversee three investment streams, focused on private equity, listed small-cap companies and the venture capital.
LSEG would not be a direct investor in the new vehicle, but would forgo most of the fees typically paid by companies listed on its stock exchanges, according to the source.
It would initially aim to raise £ 300million, but could be increased to £ 1billion, the fund manager added.
One idea being discussed would involve seed capital for an initial public offering (IPO) being provided by the coronavirus “ winners ” or by companies that have received substantial government support, such as supermarkets, online retailers or direct consumer investment platforms.
It was not known this weekend if such companies had been approached for their willingness to support the initiative.
Simon Fraser, a former Barclays board member who chairs the investor forum, has reportedly been asked to become chairman of the UK Growth and Resilience Fund.
A city figure whose views were solicited by Mr Schwimmer said the UK Growth and Resilience Fund described it as “a potentially unique opportunity to contribute to the whole government’s upgrading program. by offering investors attractive long-term returns “. .
“This could logically fit into the ‘build back better’ discourse that ministers are focusing on,” they said.
The source added that the plan’s “potential for social impact” could bring a great reputation advantage to the UK financial sector during a period when insurance companies’ row over business interruption claims risked tarnishing the industry name.
Insiders said, however, that there was no certainty that the plan Schwimmer devised would materialize.
The UK Growth and Resilience Fund’s multi-manager approach would have added a layer of complexity to the discussions, which could hurt the deliverability of the plan.
The proposed launch highlights concerns about the long-term scars in the economy and some industries that have been rocked by the continued impact of the coronavirus crisis.
While the government has provided hundreds of billions of pounds in emergency loans and guarantees, deep concern remains about corporate debt levels resulting from the pandemic and its impact on future investing activities.
The LSEG-inspired vehicle would be structured as an investment trust to allow institutional investors, wealth managers and retail investors to participate.
This would make it possible to invest in unlisted companies that might otherwise find it difficult to raise equity as they attempt to weather the pandemic.
While it is not believed that there is a specific list of companies that would be targeted for investment by the new vehicles, it is expected to look at sectors such as healthcare and technology in particular. .
Investment bankers from Barclays and Winterflood Securities, the market maker, have been involved in discussions on the project.
LSEG has been contacted for comment.-Photo: Sky News
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]