China’s Huawei in talks to sell premium smartphone brands P and Mate
The Huawei headquarters building is pictured in Reading, Britain July 14, 2020.
Matthew Childs | Reuters
Chinese firm Huawei Technologies is at an early stage in talks to sell its premium smartphone brands P and Mate, said two people with first-hand knowledge of the matter, a move that could potentially allow the company to exit the industry. the manufacture of high-end smartphones.
Talks between the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker and a consortium led by investment companies backed by the Shanghai government have been going on for months, people said, declining to be identified as the talks were confidential. .
Huawei began internally exploring the possibility of selling the brands as early as last September, according to one of the sources. Both sources were unaware of Huawei’s brand valuation.
Mate and P Series phone shipments were worth $ 39.7 billion between Q3 2019 and Q3 2020, according to consulting firm IDC.
However, Huawei has yet to make a final decision on the sale and talks may not be successful, the two sources say, as the company is still trying to manufacture its in-house-designed high-end Kirin chips at home that power its customers. smartphones.
“Huawei has learned that there are unfounded rumors circulating regarding the possible sale of our flagship brands of smartphones,” said a spokesperson for Huawei. “There is no merit in these rumors. Huawei has no such plan.”
The Shanghai government said it was not aware of the situation and declined to comment further.
The potential sale of Huawei’s high-end smartphone lines suggests the company has little hope that the new Biden administration will change its mind on supply chain restrictions imposed on Huawei since May 2019, have said the two people.
Shanghai government-backed investment firms could form a consortium with Huawei dealers to take over the P and Mate brands, according to the second person, a model similar to the Honor deal. Huawei is also likely to retain its existing P & Mate leadership team for the new entity, if the deal goes through, the two said.
Overcome the American brakes
Huawei, the world’s largest supplier of telecommunications equipment and No. 2 smartphone maker, announced last November the sale of its Honor economy phone brand to a consortium of 30 dealers led by a government-backed company of Shenzhen.
The second source said the all-cash sale brought in more than 100 billion yuan ($ 15.5 billion). Honor declined to comment.
The Honor Sale was aimed at keeping the budget brand alive, as sanctions imposed on Huawei by the United States hampered the unit’s supply chain and cut off the company’s access to key hardware like chips and software such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google mobile services.
Huawei may have a similar goal by continuing to sell mobile brands. Both sources said Huawei’s latest plans for the two premium brands were driven by an insufficient supply of chips.
Washington claims Huawei is a threat to national security, which Huawei has repeatedly denied.
On Friday, Honor reported that the spin-off’s goal had been met by announcing that it had formed partnerships with chipmakers such as Intel and Qualcomm and launched a new phone.
Last year, the company’s Consumer Business Group chief executive Richard Yu said the U.S. restrictions meant Huawei would soon stop making Kirin chips. Analysts expect its chip supply to run out this year.
Huawei’s HiSilicon division relies on software from American companies such as Cadence Design Systems Inc or Synopsys Inc to design its chips and outsource production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which uses equipment from companies. American.
The P and Mate series of phones are among the major players in the high-end smartphone market in China, competing with Apple’s iPhone, Xiaomi Corp’s Mi and Mix series, and OPPO’s Find series.
The two brands contributed nearly 40% of Huawei’s total sales in the third quarter of 2020, according to market research firm Counterpoint.
Analysts have already noted a recent insufficient supply of the flagship P40 and Mate40 series due to a severe component shortage.
“We expect sales of P and Mate series smartphones to continue to decline through the first quarter of 2021,” said Flora Tang, analyst at Counterpoint.
