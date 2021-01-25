China’s Huawei in talks to sell premium smartphone brands P and Mate

Chinese firm Huawei Technologies is at an early stage in talks to sell its premium smartphone brands P and Mate, said two people with first-hand knowledge of the matter, a move that could potentially allow the company to exit the industry. the manufacture of high-end smartphones.

Talks between the world’s largest telecommunications equipment maker and a consortium led by investment companies backed by the Shanghai government have been going on for months, people said, declining to be identified as the talks were confidential. .

Huawei began internally exploring the possibility of selling the brands as early as last September, according to one of the sources. Both sources were unaware of Huawei’s brand valuation.

Mate and P Series phone shipments were worth $ 39.7 billion between Q3 2019 and Q3 2020, according to consulting firm IDC.

However, Huawei has yet to make a final decision on the sale and talks may not be successful, the two sources say, as the company is still trying to manufacture its in-house-designed high-end Kirin chips at home that power its customers. smartphones.

“Huawei has learned that there are unfounded rumors circulating regarding the possible sale of our flagship brands of smartphones,” said a spokesperson for Huawei. “There is no merit in these rumors. Huawei has no such plan.”

The Shanghai government said it was not aware of the situation and declined to comment further.

The potential sale of Huawei’s high-end smartphone lines suggests the company has little hope that the new Biden administration will change its mind on supply chain restrictions imposed on Huawei since May 2019, have said the two people.

Shanghai government-backed investment firms could form a consortium with Huawei dealers to take over the P and Mate brands, according to the second person, a model similar to the Honor deal. Huawei is also likely to retain its existing P & Mate leadership team for the new entity, if the deal goes through, the two said.