Nykredit Realkredit A / S – Extraordinary General Meeting 2021 Copenhagen Stock Exchange: NYK62 10





To Nasdaq Copenhagen A / S 25 January 2021 Nykredit Realkredit A / S – Extraordinary General Meeting 2021 The following proposals were adopted at the extraordinary general meeting of Nykredit Realkredits on January 25: The Board of Directors proposes to implement a merger of Nykredit Realkredit A / S and LR Realkredit A / S in accordance with the merger plan of December 11, 2020 with Nykredit Realkredit A / S as a surviving company and LR Realkredit A / S as a non-survival society was adopted; see below.

The proposal of the board of directors to take over all the secondary names of LR Realkredit A / S was adopted and article 1 (2) of the articles of association was amended to reflect this resolution.

The proposal of the board of directors to take over the reserve of funds from LR Realkredit A / S on unchanged conditions was adopted and a new article 29 (2) was inserted in the articles of association to reflect this resolution.

The chairman of the meeting was authorized, with power of delegation and substitution, to register the adopted resolutions with the Danish Business Authority and the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. The merger of Nykredit Realkredit A / S and LR Realkredit A / S takes effect from the date on which all the conditions for the merger are met. At the same time, the legal effects of the merger will come into force in accordance with Section 250 of the Danish Companies Act. The Minister of Industry, Enterprise and Financial Affairs approved the merger on January 18, 2021 in accordance with Section 204 of the Danish Financial Enterprises Act. The completion of the merger is therefore only conditional (i) on the adoption of the merger at the general meeting of LR Realkredit A / S, and (ii) on the registration of the merger with the Danish Business Authority. The adoption of the merger at the general meeting of LR Realkredit A / S and the registration of the merger with the Danish commercial authority are expected to take place today, January 25, 2021. Nykredit Realkredit A / S will publish an announcement separate from the company, once the conditions are met and the merger is complete. Further information:

Questions can be directed to Nykredit Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 83. Extraordinary General Meeting 2021 – Nykredit Realkredit – 25012021

