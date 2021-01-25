Predictmedix Inc. – Company Update Canadian Stock Exchange: PMED

TORONTO, January 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Predictmedix Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF) (“Predictmedix” or the “Company”) is happy to provide you with an update of its recent activities. This update will describe current progress, the progress of the company, and shed light on other company developments as the past few months have been spent laying the groundwork for our long-term success. The initiatives and developments described below are in line with our broader objective of being the market leader in occupational health and safety by offering technologies based on artificial intelligence that address the main problems encountered on the premises. of work.

Public showcase of our technology in New York

Predictmedix and Juiceworks Safe Entry Station will be featured at a live event on January 26, 2021 in New York City by Wellness4Humanity.

Wellness4Humanitys New York City (NYC) flagship location opens at 225 West 34th Street near Pennsylvania Station in the heart of Herald Square, in the two-story high-impact space formerly occupied by Lane Bryant. The flagship location will feature a secure entry station powered by Predictmedix’s proprietary infectious disease symptom screening technology.

– Here is a link to a demo of our technology: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phziV7OBkjY

Sales and Business Development

Predictmedix has stepped up its sales and business development efforts for its screening technologies and is proud to report the following advancements to date:

– Predictmedix successfully deployed its technologies for beta testing with major partners in North America and Asia, including India Oil (a Fortune 500 company), MGM Hospital COVID-19 ward (one of the largest hospitals COVID-19 in Mumbai, India) and Flow Water.

– Our deployment at MGM Hospital is strategic to ensure that our AI algorithms adapt to changes associated with symptoms caused by newer COVID-19 variants. In other words, it allows our AI algorithm to adapt to the changing virus. Once learned, the technology is deployed immediately and is simultaneously functional in all current deployments.

– Potential customers in the United States are particularly interested in a solution that performs metal detection as well as screening for symptoms of infectious diseases. Predictmedix and Juiceworks are currently working with one of the largest metal detector manufacturers in North America to design a solution that integrates our infectious disease symptom screening solution with metal detectors. This will allow Predictmedix to also launch a competitive product in the body scanner market.

– Predictmedix is ​​setting up operations in India and is in the process of appointing a Managing Director to oversee Indian operations so that we can maximize business opportunities in India. We are leveraging our partnership with Paras Defense, which is one of the largest defense contractors in India, to target the government sector in India.

– Predictmedix has engaged with Norlan Consulting Group Ltd to target the public sector in Canada.

– Predictmedix has signed a Letter of Intent (“Letter of Intent”) with one of the largest and most prestigious North American business consulting firms with global operations and is currently working on business development initiatives with a definitive sales agreement.

– Our resellers have strengthened their sales team to target strategic sectors for our technologies.

– Predictmedix is ​​putting together an online lead generation campaign that will launch in the next 2 weeks targeting North America and will provide progress updates in the coming weeks.

Disability screening technology

– Currently in discussions with large companies to launch cannabis and alcohol impairment testing pilot projects in North America.

– Marketing and sales efforts were intensified to identify beta partners targeting strategic sectors in North America.

Predictmedix has carried out an important process in recent months by testing its technologies and highlighting the effectiveness of the solutions provided by Predictmedix. We are excited about the opportunities available to us.

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence (“AI”) company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. The company’s cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools are expected to be used in various workplaces and by law enforcement officials. Its technology uses facial and voice recognition to identify cannabis and alcohol impairments using several features as well as many different data points. The tests do not require any bodily fluids or human intervention, helping to eliminate human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

The company is also developing AI-based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, in the hopes of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. is expanding its proprietary artificial intelligence technology to detect symptoms of infectious diseases.

In addition, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help solve this problem, the company is also expanding its proprietary artificial intelligence technology to screen for psychiatric and / or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. To find out more, visit us at www.predictmedix.com

Disclaimer: The Company makes no express or implied representation that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure, or contain Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time. .

