Dollars, not politics, are driving Colorados to embrace solar power quickly

HUDSON Standing in the shade of a huge array of utility-scale solar panels on farmland east of Interstate 25, you don’t have to look far for real-time examples of renewable solar energy. supplanting fossil fuels in the arc of the Colorados’ historic energy supply.

Electricity produced by the Rattlesnake solar panel downloads to United Powers’ local network, then immediately downloads to pump the fractured Colorado oil out of the ground, within walking distance of the solar power plant.

Two and a half hours south, utility scale solar panels under construction near the Xcel Energys Comanche coal plant fuel the expansion of the historic Pueblos railway plant.

Statewide, solar power is increasing gradually, then suddenly, as a key component of global power generation, which will add gigawatts of sunlight to the grid over the next three years, and even more by the 2030 goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from Colorado utilities by 80%.

Falling solar panel prices over the past decade means the cost of solar generation is only 11% of what it was 10 years ago, and with various tax credits, much cheaper than building fossil fuel power plants.

Tri-State Generation, for example, Colorados’ second-largest utility after Xcel, has identified 1,850 megawatts of renewable energy to be added between 2024 and 2030, replacing highly polluting coal-fired units. More than half will come from large solar panels. TriState has already contracted to bring the power of an additional 715 megawatts of solar power online by 2024.

United Powers Rattlesnake Solar Farm sits on 175 acres east of Platteville. (Carl Payne, Special to the Colorado Sun)

Colorado Springs Utilities announced last June that it would retire one of its coal-fired power plants by 2023 and the other by 2029, to be replaced by solar and wind power, with battery storage for standardize supply.

Before 2020, I would have chosen for a global pandemic to occur before Colorado Springs adopted a 100% renewable plan, said Mike Kruger, president of the Colorado Solar & Storage Association.

One of the most conservative places in the state has totally embraced renewable energy, he said, not out of the goodness of his heart, but because the price is so good.

Xcel is also prematurely shutting down coal-fired power plants in Colorado and replacing their electricity with solar and wind power. Xcels’ peak transmission demand on a hot summer day is about 7 gigawatts, or 7,000 megawatts, and the eight-state utility already has just over 4 GW of wind power installed in Colorado. .

The power supply and emission reduction plan that Xcel filed with the Utilities Commission in late 2018 called for around 800 new megawatts of solar power and 1,300 of wind power, much of which is now on. or in the process of being completed.

The price changed the dynamics of solar production

What turned solar from a technology measured on rooftops into an energy generator measured in square miles of panels?

The simple answer is price, said Jonathan Adelman, vice president of planning and strategy at Xcels.

With government tax credits that subsidize the development and growth of manufacturing reducing the price of solar panels by 80%, installing solar power generation is now cheaper than wind or natural gas power plants, and much cheaper than the new generation of coal.

When Xcel completed its energy plan for Colorado in 2018 and bids for new solar and wind projects fell below the operating costs of even coal-fired power plants already built, it was a wake-up call for the people of across the country, said Will Toor, executive director. from the Jared Polis Colorado Energy Office government.

Lower prices allow power producers who have been pressured by members of the cooperative on emissions and price, like Tri-State, to put more solar energy into use while fulfilling their mission of providing methods low-cost, reliable and low-emission production. For-profit, shareholder-owned utilities like Xcel, meanwhile, can use solar-powered and increasingly efficient wind turbines to meet climate change mandates without charging consumers more for unproven technology, and in fact can start to lower prices.

MORE: Tri-State Clean Energy Battles With Two Colorado Electricity Co-ops Now Threaten Utility Finances

Even with limited solar growth so far, Colorado utilities say they are on track to reduce climate change-related emissions by 80% by 2030 and 90% by 2050. Xcel executives have said in interviews that they’ve already hit around 40% off. The Greenhouse Gas Reduction Roadmap released by Polis’ office will push utilities and regulators to exceed the 80% target, given economic shifts favoring renewables over coal.

Power generation is perhaps the furthest away of the three major emissions sectors poised for major cuts in states’ battle against climate change. Reductions in the other two emissions from oil and gas production, as well as emissions from transportation and industry, will be the targets of complex legislation and regulation of public bodies over the coming months and years. .

The components of the wind turbines are waiting to be shipped to the Dutch factory at Vestas Tower on January 19, 2019 in Pueblo. The plant is one of three manufacturing plants operated in Colorado by Vestas. The Xcel Energys coal-fired Comanche station is in the distance. (Mike Sweeney, Colorado Sun Special)

Further cuts in electricity generation are still possible, Polis added when the final greenhouse gas roadmap was released in early January. Our administration sees 80% as a floor, not a ceiling, and will commit to the PUC to get the biggest cuts possible, Polis said.

The new series of solar panels being planned or built will for the first time include significant energy storage. Power on demand has always been the benefit of fossil fuel sources: the hordes arrive home from work on a July afternoon and turn on the air conditioning, and the utilities can power an additional turbine almost immediately. The wind can continue through the night, but the sun decreases when demand usually peaks.

MORE: Tri-State Increases Amount Of Greenhouse Gases It Will Reduce In Colorado By Adding Wind And Solar Generation

Solar planners have studied various storage methods for decades, including high-capacity batteries, dragging the sun’s rays onto molten salt reservoirs that release energy at night, pumping water up to the sun. and letting it flow downhill to power turbines in the dark. Improvements in lithium batteries have pushed them to the fore, and some arrays in Colorado will have significant four-hour storage capacity to mitigate spikes in demand.

Renewable energy advocates will also work to make the electricity grid more reliable by adding storage at the distribution level, which means large back-up batteries for key institutions such as hospitals, schools and emergency responders, said Keith Hay, director of utility policy at the Colorado Energy Office.

Connect next-generation sources to existing transmission lines in Colorado remains an obstacle to the optimal development of solar and wind powerstate experts said.

We could build all the solar and battery we need in 36 months, but if it takes 10 years to build a transmission line, opportunities to cut emissions and cut costs are lost, the group said. Kruger solar trade. Colorado is not part of a regional transportation authority that can ease regulation and work between local governments, and major investors are scared.

Some DIY solutions are in the works. The large coal-fired turbines in Craig, Northwest Colorado, will be shut down for years to come. This area does not have optimal conditions for solar generation, Kruger said, but it does have transmission and solar panels will likely be installed there.

The lack of transmission has stalled large-scale solar power in the best sunlight in the San Luis Valley state, Kruger noted. You can pretty much draw a line over the bottom 200 miles of Colorado, Kansas to Utah, all the best places, but none can be built there because of the transmission.