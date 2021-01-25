Operations related to the Copenhagen Stock Exchange share buyback program: MAERSK A





AD AP Mller – Mrsk A / S Transactions under the share buyback program On November 30, 2020, AP Mller – Mrsk A / S (the Company) announced the first phase of a share buyback program in accordance with European Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the Safe Harbor Regulation). The share buyback program of up to DKK 10 billion is to be executed for a period of 15 months starting on December 1, 2020. During the first phase of the program from December 1, 2020 to April 29, 2021, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3 billion. The following transactions were made under the program during the period January 18, 2021 to January 22, 2021: Number of

Apart Average purchase

A share price, DKK Value of the transaction,

Apart from DKK Cumulation, last announcement (market and AP Mller Holding A / S) 15,169 192 446 559 January 18, 2021 200 13,991.7500 2 798 350 January 19, 2021 200 13,922 6,000 2,784,520 January 20, 2021 210 13,909.5238 2,921,000 January 21, 2021 215 13,850.8837 2 977 940 January 22, 2021 200 13 284 8000 2,656,960 Total January 18-22, 2021 1,025 14 138 770 Purchased from AP Mller Holding A / S on January 22, 2021 * 1,086 13,793.9219 14 980 199 Accumulated as part of the program (market and AP Mller Holding A / S) 17,280 221 565 528 Number of

B actions Average purchase

B share price, DKK Value of the transaction,

B shares, DKK Cumulation, last announcement (market and AP Mller Holding A / S) 60 673 824 988 905 January 18, 2021 1000 15,211.1250 15 211 125 January 19, 2021 1000 15 105 2050 15 105 205 January 20, 2021 1,050 15,113.7476 15,869,435 January 21, 2021 1,086 15,045.0394 16 338 913 January 22, 2021 1,020 14,413.2696 14 701 535 Total January 18-22, 2021 5 156 77 226 213 Purchased from AP Mller Holding A / S on January 22, 2021 * 3 301 14,977.9311 49 442 151 Accumulated as part of the program (market and AP Mller Holding A / S) 69 130 951 657 269 *) According to a separate agreement, AP Mller Holding A / S participates pro rata to the shares purchased under the share buyback program. With the transactions described above, the Company holds a total of 126,150 A shares and 533,179 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.29% of the share capital. Page 1 of 2 Details of each transaction are included in the appendix. Copenhagen, January 25, 2021 Contact people: Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106 Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901 Page 2 of 2 Announcement – Transactions related to the share buyback program – week 3 2021

Daily transactions related to the share buyback program – week 3 2021

