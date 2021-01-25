Connect with us

Business

Operations related to the Copenhagen Stock Exchange share buyback program: MAERSK A

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


AD

AP Mller – Mrsk A / S Transactions under the share buyback program

On November 30, 2020, AP Mller – Mrsk A / S (the Company) announced the first phase of a share buyback program in accordance with European Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the Safe Harbor Regulation). The share buyback program of up to DKK 10 billion is to be executed for a period of 15 months starting on December 1, 2020.

During the first phase of the program from December 1, 2020 to April 29, 2021, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3 billion.

The following transactions were made under the program during the period January 18, 2021 to January 22, 2021:

Number of
Apart		Average purchase
A share price, DKK		Value of the transaction,
Apart from DKK
Cumulation, last announcement (market and AP Mller Holding A / S)15,169192 446 559
January 18, 202120013,991.75002 798 350
January 19, 202120013,922 6,0002,784,520
January 20, 202121013,909.52382,921,000
January 21, 202121513,850.88372 977 940
January 22, 202120013 284 80002,656,960
Total January 18-22, 20211,02514 138 770
Purchased from AP Mller Holding A / S on January 22, 2021 *1,08613,793.921914 980 199
Accumulated as part of the program (market and AP Mller Holding A / S)17,280221 565 528
Number of
B actions		Average purchase
B share price, DKK		Value of the transaction,
B shares, DKK
Cumulation, last announcement (market and AP Mller Holding A / S)60 673824 988 905
January 18, 2021100015,211.125015 211 125
January 19, 2021100015 105 205015 105 205
January 20, 20211,05015,113.747615,869,435
January 21, 20211,08615,045.039416 338 913
January 22, 20211,02014,413.269614 701 535
Total January 18-22, 20215 15677 226 213
Purchased from AP Mller Holding A / S on January 22, 2021 *3 30114,977.931149 442 151
Accumulated as part of the program (market and AP Mller Holding A / S)69 130951 657 269

*) According to a separate agreement, AP Mller Holding A / S participates pro rata to the shares purchased under the share buyback program.

With the transactions described above, the Company holds a total of 126,150 A shares and 533,179 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.29% of the share capital.

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included in the appendix.

Copenhagen, January 25, 2021

Contact people:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: