Republic Day – Made in India Actions: IRCTC, HAL, Bombay Stock Exchange at Bharat Electronics are shares to buy





IRCTC, Hindustan Aeronautics, BSE, IndiaMart Intermesh, DMart, KEC International, Mazagon Dock, BEL, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) are 9 actions recommended by the Zee Business research team before Republic Day. The in-depth research done will help investors build a strong portfolio and invest for good long-term returns. The objective of this fair is to invest in national companies. IRCTC: The services offered by IRCTC are excellent. In addition to booking tickets online, IRCTC generates over 50% of its revenue in the restaurant industry. The drinking water sector is also experiencing good momentum for the IRCTC. IRCTC was granted mini ratna status in 2008. It is a debt free company and the return on equity for the past 3 years is 33%. IRCTC is an exceptional company and the company’s finances are extremely strong. See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): Hindustan Aeronautics comes from the defense sector. The company’s order book is extremely strong and the way they have executed orders also appears to provide a good opportunity for growth. Hindustan Aeronautics manufactures airplanes and jet engines for the Indian military. Focusing on Atmanibhar Bharat will ensure less dependence on imports and give more orders to domestic companies like HAL. Hindustan Aeronautics order book stands at Rs 1 lk cr. ! , – ‘MADE IN INDIA’#Republic Day #RepublicDayIndia @AnilSinghvi_ @deepdbhandari @ davemansi145 @ VarunDubey85 https://t.co/G6Yp7SjnAK Zee Business (@ZeeBusiness) 25 January 2021 Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE): The valuations of the Bombay Stock Exchange are extremely attractive. They have a 20% stake in CDSL. There is a valuation gap between ESB and ESN. Once NSE is listed, the gap between them will narrow. The Bombay Stock Exchange is one of the best exchanges in the world. The increasing market for commodities and derivatives will benefit the company in the future. IndiaMart Intermesh: IndiaMart Intermesh is the leader in the B2B online category with a market share of 60%. They are aimed at 56 industries. SEBI has moved this company from small cap to mid cap, the necessary changes will occur in February. This decision will attract significant inflows of funds for the company in the future. IndiaMart Intermesh’s financial statements are extremely strong, the income / profit of the company has been extraordinary. Avenue Supermart (DMart): DMart provides a great shopping experience for customers in offline sales. This company has excellent quality and excellent product line. Radha Krishna Damani (promoter of DMart) is a leading investor and is highly respected in the investment community and enjoys the trust of all stakeholders. The company’s business model is extremely solid and has created good value for its investors. KEC International: The Infra sector will remain at the center of concerns in the future. Smart cities will see subways and flyovers in the future, which will benefit companies like KEC International. The company is present in more than 100 countries. The company has experienced solid growth over the past 5 years. KEC International’s profit rose to 546 cr in 2020 against 158 ​​cr in 2016. KEC International’s order book exceeds Rs 23,000 cr. Mazagon Dock: The company originated in the defense sector, manufacturing submarines and ships. The company’s order book exceeds Rs 53,000 cr. The company’s cash flow will remain strong for years to come. Recently, Radha Krishna Damani bought 40 shares of the company. The company has paid dividends for 15 consecutive years now. Indian Energy Exchange (IEX): 95% of electricity trading takes place on IEX in India, indicating the monopoly situation enjoyed by Indian Energy Exchange. Energy consumption in India will only increase from now on, which will benefit the company as their volumes will continue to increase. Bharat Electronics (BEL): The company’s Bharat Electronics order book is nearly Rs 52,000 cr. The management wishes to double the turnover of the company over the next 2 years. The company’s Bharat Electronics valuations are attractive at current levels and the dividend yield is close to 2%. Morgan Stanley has included this company in its priority list. In addition, Bharat Electronics is debt free.







