PSPC in 2021: What to expect in the US and the London Stock Exchange
By all accounts, 2020 was the year that Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) became a household term in the business world. Where is their growth going in the United States and whether their popularity is increasing on the London Stock Exchange are questions to watch in 2021.
In 2020, more than 240 PSPCs made initial public offerings and raised more than $ 80 billion, compared to about 59 bids in 2019. Therefore, 2021 and 2022 will be either the years of De-SPAC (term for the consolidation of (companies where IPO finances are deployed) or years of buyouts if the target hunt fails.
PSPCs have a shelf life limited by their conditions. They have to invest the money they collect in the IPO within a specified time frame, usually between 18 and 24 months. If they don’t, PSPC faces buybacks by its shareholders and the depletion of funds invested in the IPO. Each PSPC formed is looking for a target, and some industries appear ready to be the target of these acquisition efforts.
A substantial minority of PSPC are formed without specific industry guidance, keeping their options open as to how they invest IPO funds (around 20% of PSPCs launched since Jan. 1, 2020), but a large majority of PSPC are formed with industry targets. As a result, the PSPC management team and its sponsor usually have roots in a particular field.
Trend towards tech companies
Among the PSPCs that have identified a specific sector orientation, the tendency is to target technology companies (more than 25% since January 1, 2020). Other sectors of interest such as healthcare, consumer services and life sciences, energy and financial services also often target the technology-related sectors of these industries. These include biotechnology, pharma / medical technology, industrial and government technology, electric vehicles and clean technology, and financial technology.
That said, even industry-focused PSPCs usually include general language to invest in other areas if needed.
This trend towards technology and start-ups makes sense, as they often need substantial capital. The businesses best positioned to take advantage of the unique combination of functionality offered by a PSPC are those that need both a significant inflow of capital and access to liquidity.
It can be expected that companies with a long operating history and substantial positive historical earnings are less likely to follow the PSPC route compared to a traditional IPO. However, the sheer volume of goal-seeking PSPCs means that sales processes that might otherwise focus on private acquisitions by strategic or private equity buyers will suddenly find PSPCs at the auction table ready to go. offers.
A little less talk, a little more action in London?
The announcement of UK zero-emission vehicle maker Arrival Group to merge with NASDAQ-listed CIIG is proof that some of the newly formed US PSPCs are also targeting companies outside the country. However, an unanswered question repeatedly asked in 2020 is whether the interest in listing PSPCs will migrate to London again in 2021.
With regard to the latest wave of PSPCs listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2016-2017, the LSE standard PSPCs listed by segment have characteristics that make them more or less attractive to their various stakeholders.
The most significant difference between the SPACs listed in New York and London concerns the rights of shareholders at the time of the de-SPACing transaction. In the United States, shareholder approval of the acquisition is generally required, which is not the case in the United Kingdom. This process, which generally requires the preparation of a proxy circular, may take three months or more from the date of the acquisition agreement.
In addition, shareholders of a US SPAC generally have the right to redeem their common shares upon closing of the acquisition. A shareholder who has chosen to redeem his shares can keep his warrants, thus retaining some upside potential associated with the acquisition. Often, the acquisition agreement includes a precondition that a specified amount of cash must remain after PSPC has satisfied all redemption requests.
These features give US PSPC investors more control and flexibility; on the other hand, the absence of these characteristics makes the London SPACs less attractive to investors. However, the absence of the associated extended schedule and the reduced execution risk arguably make a UK PSPC a more attractive bidder in the eyes of the target audience and more competitive with private equity buyers.
In addition, due to the classification of the initial acquisition of the London-listed PSPCs as a reverse takeover under the LSE listing rules, the acquisition results in a suspension of trading in the PSPC securities from the time of the transaction. announcement until an FCA approved prospectus relating to the expanded business is published.
This blocks disapproving investors in an acquisition they do not support for an extended period of time and is another frequently cited reason not to invest in UK PSPCs.
Overall, these characteristics, along with the relative size of the two markets, will likely mean that while the London market will remain an alternative listing location for PSPCs, it will remain viable only for the more mature and trusted sponsors. .
