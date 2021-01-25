Bank of America grants pandemic bonus to 97% of its 170,000 employees





Bank of America rewards its employees with more than 1.7 lakh worldwide, including more than 24,000 in India, with a cash reward of $ 750 each to those who earn less than one lakh as annual compensation for appreciation. of their work during the pandemic. Referred to as “hand out together” compensation bonuses, the bank expects more than 97 percent of its employees to receive the special bonus in cash. In an internal memo sent to employees around the world, accessed by PTI, Bank of America Managing Director Brian Moynihan said appreciating the exceptional efforts that the management team and board have decided to reward employees with “ distributed together ” compensation rewards. During the first quarter of 2021, all eligible employees with 1 lakh or less in total annual compensation will receive a cash bonus of $ 750 each. Those in the United States will receive this award in late February and those outside the United States will receive payment in March, Moynihan said. He pointed out that these awards build on the $ 1,000 shared success cash awards and related stock awards announced to employees in the fourth quarter of 2017, 2018 and 2019. Moynihan also expects nearly 97% of the employees he calls as teammates to receive the “Delivering Together” award. In addition, all eligible teammates with a total annual compensation greater than 1 lakh USD to 5 USD will receive a grant of 150 to 750 RSUs, depending on their compensation level. This allocation of shares from March will be delivered in equal installments over four years from 2022. He said these rewards are in addition to any regular annual bonuses eligible employees may receive. This decision is the next step our company is taking to invest meaningfully in health, safety, benefits and other resources to support you during this global health and humanitarian crisis, he said. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

