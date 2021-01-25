Expansion of Chinese capital markets – CGTN

The NYSE said the issuers, China Telecom Corporation, China Mobile and China Unicom (Hong Kong), were no longer eligible for listing because Trump’s order prohibited any trading in securities “designed to provide exposure to investment in these titles, of any Chinese Communist military company, by any American person.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has started the process of delisting the securities of three Chinese telecommunications companies, after President Trump banned US investments in Chinese companies that Washington says are owned or controlled by the military. . Originally slated for the first week of January, the timing of delisting now appears uncertain as the NYSE begins to fully grasp the consequences of this action.

In a wonderful example of irony, the last gasps of the Donald Trump administration have breathed additional life and vitality into the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock markets. It is the unintended consequence of decisions to contain and punish China. It adds to the already optimistic outlook for Chinese economic growth.

Editor’s Note: Daryl Guppy is an international expert in financial technical analysis. He has provided weekly Shanghai Index analysis for mainland Chinese media for over a decade. Guppy appears regularly on CNBC Asia and is known as “The Chart Man”. He is a member of the National Council of the Australia China Business Council. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily those of CGTN.

The first consequence of delisting is to destroy the value of any current holdings in these companies for private investors, funds and index funds. Repurchase compensation agreements are usually concluded at disadvantageous prices. The loss of investment value as a result of a forced government decision does not make an investment community happy. This delisting draws heat from many investment products designed to give US investors exposure to Chinese growth.

The NYSE move follows global index providers MSCI, S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell and NASDAQ removing various Chinese companies from their indexes and index products Exchange Traded Fund.

The damage to the reputation of the safety and security of the stock market listing in the United States is considerable.

The first unintended consequence? Global investors crave exposure to the Chinese market, so they will follow these delisted companies until they are re-listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Less sophisticated US investors will be excluded from participation, but more sophisticated investors and funds will no doubt find ways around this US ban. The growth of the Chinese market and these companies is just too attractive to ignore.

The exclusion of these Chinese giants, and 35 other companies identified by the Pentagon, paralyzes the representative character of Exchange Traded Funds products designed to give foreign investors easy exposure to the Chinese market. This is a welcome business opportunity for European index and exchange-traded fund (ETF) providers to develop new products that can be offered globally outside of the United States.

The second unintended consequence? It falls into two parts. The first is the growing threat to any Chinese company listed in the United States. The threat was highlighted with the hacker-style attack on TikTok where a successful business was forced to turn its treasures to metaphorical gunpoint. Emboldened by the success of this tactic, Trump continued his assault on Chinese listed companies in America. In the final weeks of his presidency, the attack spread to Chinese payment apps WePay, Alipay, and others.

No one knows which Chinese company will be in the crosshairs next, and many are quietly considering a secondary listing in Hong Kong as the primary means of accessing foreign capital. As a result of the China-EU trade deal, there may also be increased interest in listing on European stock exchanges.

The second part of this unintended consequence is to slow the flow of capital out of China to the United States as Chinese companies revise their plans to list in the US market. For security reasons, they can choose to register in Hong Kong or access foreign capital directly from Shanghai.

And regarding the third unintended consequence, limiting the ability of investors to indirectly access the Chinese market using US-based Western investment products encourages more investors to seek direct investment in the Chinese market. using Cross Connect trading platforms. These are platforms that facilitate direct trading of shares listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

These interconnection platforms have expanded beyond equities and now include the Chinese bond market with Bond Connect. They provide easy access to the world’s fastest growing economy. Increasingly for US citizens this access is blocked by the actions of the US government, but these avenues remain open to other Western and European investors.

These platforms also provide direct access to the unprecedented growth of the Chinese equivalent of NASDAQ, the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market. The Shanghai Technology Exchange, in partnership with the Shanghai Stock Exchange, has built a pool of over 1,200 technology companies ready to be listed on the STAR Market. More than 100 tech companies are in preparation for an introduction to the STAR market in 2021.

An open capital market providing direct access to a growing economy is an attractive proposition for global institutional and private investors. They will thank Trump for inadvertently encouraging direct investment in Chinese financial markets.

