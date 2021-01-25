Ofgem calls for a major upheaval in the energy market





O The FGEM today called for the biggest upheaval in the energy market in a hundred years, a decision that would deprive the national grid of its role of managing the electricity system in order to re-launch the race for net zero carbon emissions. ‘by 2050. The watchdog said a new independent body to oversee the electricity market could save taxpayers $ 5 billion over the next 30 years. This would effectively see parts of the energy market renationalized, a sharp turnaround from the last time Ofgem looked at the matter four years ago. The government has already announced that it will review the management of the country’s energy system. National Grid has managed the electricity market by matching supply and demand minute by minute since privatization in 1990. The system is paid for by consumers’ energy bills. Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: The energy system must undergo the biggest transformation in more than a century to meet Britain’s ambitious climate goals. A new independent body would help advance green economic growth, accelerate our journey to net zero and save consumers money, he added. The government seemed to give a nod of approval. Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of Business and Energy, said: I welcome Ofgems’ contribution to the debate on the future structure of our energy system and will consider its recommendations in depth. National Grid simply said it would work closely with the government and with Ofgem over the coming months. Analysts in the city have argued that National Grid might be happy to relinquish its role as an operator of electrical systems because it only makes up a small percentage of revenue. National Grid shares were today up 4p to 880p. ** Meanwhile, gigafactory company Britishvolt, whose co-founder and chairman resigned last month after learning he had been convicted of tax evasion in Sweden, has appointed a new chief financial officer. The arrival of William Reynolds as CFO comes as the company embarks on the $ 2.6 billion development of the UK’s first electric car battery plant, which is expected to create 3,000 jobs in Blyth, Northumberland, and has been hailed as a strategically important development for the UK automotive industry Britishvolt said Reynolds has a proven track record of raising billions for publicly traded and private companies, having worked in the energy and construction sectors at companies such as AMOCO and Prisma Energy. In December, Lars Carlstrom stepped down as chairman with immediate effect to avoid becoming a distraction for the project.

