With SBA business acquisition loans of $ 350,000 to $ 5 million and online prequalification with no credit check, YourSBA.com is the best choice for buying a salon. Advantages No broker or setup fees

SBA acquisition loans of $ 350k to $ 5 million

Business owners can be pre-qualified without a rigorous credit check, so your credit score is not affected by the application The inconvenients Business owners must have a minimum of $ 70,000 in cash for a down payment

Online lender, no physical location to visit

Businesses Must Perform Well During COVID-19 Pandemic Buying an existing salon can come at a steep price, which will usually impact the creation and brokerage fees you will be charged. YourSBA.com solves this problem by not charging any setup or brokerage fees, making it our best option for buying a salon. Online prequalification places your loan application with ready-to-serve lenders and increases your chances of approval, making it a good choice for someone applying for a business loan for the first time. Like other SBA loans, YourSBA.com offers longer terms and lower rates than non-SBA loan products, and they are approved for business acquisitions. Loans can also be used for business expansion, new construction, purchase of land or buildings, as well as for the purchase of inventory, equipment, machinery, furniture, fixtures, supplies and materials. This makes YourSBA.com the right choice for anyone looking to buy and build an existing salon. It can also be used for working capital, partner buyout, debt financing, and franchise financing. The term for equipment, refinancing or business acquisition is 10 years, and for the purchase of real estate you may qualify for up to 25 years. There is no down payment required for a business expansion or a working capital loan, however, to buy a business you will need to deposit $ 70,000 in cash. YourSBA.com can offer large loans for those who need them for acquisition with amounts ranging from $ 350,000 to $ 5 million. YourSBA.com can pre-qualify you in less than 48 hours, and the SBA 7 (a) loan application process takes 45 to 90 days. There are no credit score minimums for the SBA program because your credit character, in other words, your complete credit profile, is more important. Other business requirements include: Must be a legal US business

Must have positive cash flow within the past two years

If no cash flow or positive cash flow, the loan will be considered a projection loan or a start-up loan and will require a down payment of 30% the maximum allowable interest rate is the Wall Street Journal Prime Rate plus 2.75%.

