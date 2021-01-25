Do you think higher inflation is coming? The Fed will believe it when they see it

Connect with us

Federal Reserve officials will meet this week as the outlook for a fiscal stimulus strengthens after Democrats take control of the Senate.

Some on Wall Street talk about higher growth and higher inflation. Color the Fed skeptical.

Economists don’t expect Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to change his accommodating message at all.

Fed officials have been reluctant to improve the outlook and most have taken a bad faith stance when I see it, said Aneta Markowska, chief economist at Jefferies, in a note to clients.

Powell will meet with reporters at 2:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday after the Fed issued a policy statement at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Powells’ remarks are expected to be the highlight for investors, as the statement is expected to be little changed. The Fed will not release updated economic forecasts until its March 16-17 meeting.

In a comment echoed by many Fed watchers, Jim OSullivan, chief US macroeconomic strategist at TD Securities, said he expects Powell to be fairly dovish on monetary policy at his press conference, although he agrees that there are reasons to believe that growth should be strong enough later. this year.

We expect Powell to point out that inflation will be the key to the start of the Fed’s exit, and most Fed officials are skeptical that a few good quarters of growth will suddenly lead to a significant recovery in the Fed. the trend of inflation, said OSullivan.

A resumption of inflation would be a victory for the Fed. Central banks around the world are grappling with disinflation, which is lowering interest rates and lowering growth prospects.

The Fed buys $ 120 billion a month in treasury bills and mortgage-backed securities to keep financial conditions tame and stimulate the economy.

At its last meeting, the Fed said it would hold buying until further substantial progress was made on the Fed’s targets of low unemployment and stable inflation of 2%.

Over the past six weeks, some Fed officials have speculated that the reduction in purchases could take place this year.

In response, Powell told a Princeton University web conference that it was premature to talk about an exit. He also argued that inflation could rise briefly, but that it should not be persistent.

The Fed chairman wants the market to understand that the Fed has no plans to tighten prematurely, said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP.

The best way to persuade the market that the FOMC will not be happy about the rate hike afterwards is to be visibly patient about initiating its phase-out of quantitative easing, Crandall said.

Fed officials recognize that there are potential risks to financial stability in this monetary policy environment.

Cleveland Fed Chairman Loretta Mester told reporters earlier this month that she did not see the risks underlying the financial system right now as excessive in any way. She added that she would continue to monitor the area.

The yield of the 10-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD10Y,
1.037%
has risen 0.127 percentage point since the Fed last met in mid-December.

