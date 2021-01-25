Has Reddit Fueled GameStop’s Massive Inventory Spike?





The popular WallStreetBets forum bet on GameStop, and investors gave it their all.

25 January 2021



2 min read This story originally appeared on Beat Market

Users of the popular Reddit forum have been pointed at WallStreetBets for driving the hype around what they call the latest memes stock. GameStop Actions (NYSE: GME) are up a phenomenal 400% thanks to a short press fueled by Reddit that made headlines. Eager to get into the next meme stock early, risk-hungry investors have sought out names that have been beaten and have high short interest percentages. While not at the same level as Gamestop’s short interest of 150%, AMC’s 25% obviously hasn’t gone bad. Aside from all of this new attention from retail traders, which doesn’t hurt at all, there are some basic and technical facts at play that are helping the bulls business. Last week, it was announced that AMC has raised $ 100 million through new secured debt, which is a significant addition to its war chest and will increase its liquidity. With cinemas closed for much of last year, this was sorely needed and follows reports earlier this month that AMC’s UK unit Odeon has started talks to raise up to 400 millions of dollars. Late last month, the company raised $ 150 million through a stock offering of 50 million shares. Related: 7 Tips for Building Your Own Authentic Community on Reddit

